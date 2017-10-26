Sophia the Robot has become the first humanoid citizen

The world’s first “robot citizen”, Sophia, has been granted a passport in Saudi Arabia.

Sophia the Robot was designed by Hanson Robotics, and has been leading the way for AI technology – she’s addressed several technology conventions, asserting that “AI is good for the world”.

She made an appearance at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, where she was officially given her citizenship.

“I am very honoured and proud for this unique distinction,” she told the crowd. “This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognised with a citizenship.” She added that she wanted AI “to help humans live a better life”.

Taking questions in a live interview, Sophia was asked if she thought about how robots have consciousness and self-awareness. She replied: “Well let me ask you this back, how do you know you are human?”

“I want to live and work with humans so I need to express the emotions to understand humans and build trust with people,” she continued.

AI and robotics development has been increasingly controversial – Tesla inventor Elon Musk and a host of technology experts came out to warn that artificial intelligence posed an “existential risk” to humanity.

Watch the interview with Sophia below.