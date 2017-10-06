First Beer Named By Neural Network

Michigan based brewing company, Old Nation, couldn’t find a name for their latest double dry hopped saison, with only a limited supply of hop puns left. Janelle Shane , a trainer for Neural Networks, generated a list of craft beers. This synergism created the brewers their name, “The Fine Stranger.”

The system works by training a computer to speak only using beer words by uploading the brewers’ new hazy IPA keywords like Juicy, haze, New England, citra, spicy, and clove – to name a few. Travis Fritts and Matt Gwynn, experts of the beers at Old Nation, weren't threatened by the AI technology taking their jobs, but were excited by what the capability of the network. However, “the overriding emotion was just bewilderment” said Fritts.