Why are we all campaigning for a huge corporation like Uber?

A click campaign on this scale such as #SaveYourUber feels surreal – a tech firm flexing muscle and calling on a city’s people to confront government

Text Kemi Alemoru

There’s currently a petition with nearly 800,000 signatures on change.org that’s gained more traction than petitions calling for stricter regulation on the sale of acid after a spate of acid attacks in the city, ones demanding action against the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar, or another lobbying for sprinklers to be fitted into all high-rise buildings after the horrific Grenfell disaster. The appeal is formatted in much the same way as a charitable campaign, but it’s not that – it’s citizens lobbying on behalf of big business. #SaveYourUber is a campaign in which a Silicon Valley tech firm that was poised to have a monopoly on taxi travel in the world’s biggest cities asked consumers to support its battle with government. This type of “grassroots activism” is commonplace with big companies’ PR campaigns now, linking themselves neatly with a protest aesthetic, and it’s one that Uber has used before, using a platform designed for drawing attention to actual injustices. The wording of the appeal spearheaded an ‘us vs them’ sentiment between people and state. “By wanting to ban our app from the capital, Transport for London and their chairman, the Mayor, have given into a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice,” the petition reads, going on to argue that their service is as safe as it is cost-effective. Whether Uber should stay, operating as it does, is another matter – but the feel and look of this protest is unnerving, nearly a million Londoners campaigning on behalf of a Silicon Valley tech firm, one whose former CEO only recently stepped down from Donald Trump’s business advisory council, and one that recently updated its Terms and Conditions to mean that any information about you that the app collects can be used to “inform you about elections, ballots, referenda and other political processes that relate to our services”.

Dear @Uber. Why did you update your policy on Sept 21 to add?



This language didn't appear in your policy prior to Sept 21 pic.twitter.com/hKdJmEd7r1 — hal (@halhod) September 25, 2017

Uber turned over £23.3m in the UK in 2016, yet it barely paid any tax, and consequently the rush to lobby on behalf of a corporation feels like an odd moment in our relationship with capitalism, a point where it moved way beyond complicity. Uber’s service is undeniably on the whole good, although it’s a concept that can be easily replicated by TfL, meaning that the money would go back into London rather than Silicon Valley. Uber “door-knocked” its users to drum up support, sending emails and pop-up notifications within the app to encourage people to sign the petition, while CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted asking London’s people for help.

Dear London: we r far from perfect but we have 40k licensed drivers and 3.5mm Londoners depending on us. Pls work w/us to make things right — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) September 22, 2017

Many echoed the company’s arguments, saying that convenience, costing and safety concerns were their reasons for wanting to keep Uber’s fleet on the streets. But two out of the four reasons given by TfL directly address safety. The licence is under threat because of the company's approach to “reporting serious criminal offences”, and “how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks are obtained”. The company’s resistance to imposing proper checks on their drivers and investigating allegations of sexual assault are well documented. An FOI showed the Metropolitan Police investigated 32 drivers for rape or sexual assault of a passenger between May 2015 to May 2016. The company continued to employ one of the drivers after they had already been reported – he then went on to assault another female passenger. “Uber is a huge international corporation. People need to not conflate the friendly face of the drivers who get them home after a night out with the company as a whole” To argue that the uproar is in support of the 40,000 employees who may be left without a job, as many have, takes some impressive collective amnesia – Uber has a terrible record on worker’s rights and has aggressively campaigned to make sure that their workers are classified as self-employed legally, and are now claiming to be on the side of workers when there's their bottom line at stake. Having found a loophole by classing its staff as ‘self-employed’ some drivers don’t make minimum wage and aren’t entitled to things like sick pay. Pair this with the huge strides that the company is making towards getting rid of drivers and substituting them for automated driverless vehicles, those protesting the move are willingly blind to the company's disregard for staff. The reportedly toxic “bro-culture” environment of the head offices has led to several lawsuits relating to discrimination, sexual harassment and intellectual property theft, all of which forced Travis Kalanick to step down as CEO, and bleeds right through the company structure. It has been criticised for capitalising on the taxi strike that occurred after Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, and the former CEO had even closer links to one of the dodgiest US governments in recent memory having stood on Trump’s economic advisory council until another online boycott against the company.

Ppl crying about uber as if life was WW2 levels of suffering and difficulty before it existed — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) September 23, 2017