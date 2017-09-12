Hackers could program sex robots to murder us

Despite the many, many warnings issued to us through films and experts, humans continue to insist on fucking with making robots as humanlike as possible. They also insist on making it so we can actually fuck with them, and thusly, sex robots are a thing. Which is only natural; humans are lazy, selfish, and want to shag without trying to make another person happy. Now, that hubris and selfishness could kill us all.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Cybersecurity expert Dr. Nick Patterson of Deakin University in Australia warned of the possibility of hackers targeting sex robots. “Hackers can hack into a robot or a robotic device and have full control of the connections, arms, legs and other attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices” he says. “Often these robots can be upwards of 200 pounds, and very strong. Once a robot is hacked, the hacker has full control and can issue instructions to the robot. The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots. Once hacked they could absolutely be used to perform physical actions for an advantageous scenario or to cause damage.”

While the technology behind sex robots is not currently that advanced, at the rate we’re going, it won’t actually be that long before they’re capable of lifelike movements. While this all seems a little unlikely, robots run using an operating system not unlike the one in your phone or PC – so if that is ever connected to the internet, it will become possible for hackers to get into it. Patterson left us with a chilling warning: “the last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots.”



Oh. Good. Shame that won’t actually put anyone off developing sex robot technology because we’re all horny and irresponsible! See you in hell!