We created contact lenses that respond to emotion

Lauren Bowker is science editor-at-large for Dazed and founder of T H E U N S E E N, an innovation, product development and technology licensing company comprising of talent across design, science and engineering. Lauren merges her interest in the occult and science to create Magick for today’s world.

Let’s talk about Blade Runner. The hyped-up sequel set in 2049 is due out later this year – I thought it would be fun to see exactly how its predictions have come true. While we might be a way off robots and humans walking side by side, or hover cars weaving through skyscrapers, in many other and perhaps scarier ways Philip K. Dick and Ridley Scott were spot on.

Vladimir Putin has tipped artificial intelligence to be the catalyst for World War 3, while Elon Musk said, “through the development of AI we are summoning the devil”. Oxford philosophers are hailing sentient machines as a greater threat to the world than climate change.

While Musk and Richard Branson are busy with the privatisation of space exploration and colonising other planets, paranoia on earth is rising according to the Office for National Statistics: one in six of us will need treatment for mental health in their lifetime in the UK alone.

Blade Runner is a mechanical, electronic, neon future of Hell that, as a Pagan, makes my eyeballs twitch. A future dystopian world where man and machine (called replicants) live together, trying not to kill one another, people rely on an advanced piece of tech called The Voight-Kampff to tell who is human and who is not. The futuristic “lie detector” measures emotion and empathy by monitoring involuntary eye dilations, colour changes and iris glows, separating humans and replicants.