An anti-LGBT lawmaker just got caught having sex with a man

Wes Goodman is a married, Christian anti-LGBT lawmaker. And yesterday he had to resign after being caught having sex with a man – in his own office.

Although outing gay people against their will isn't something to be condoned, Goodman's history of activism is particularly disturbing.

The 33-year-old Republican congressman from Ohio has consistently vocalised support for “a committed natural marriage”, i.e between a man and a woman.

His campaign website, which has now been taken offline, stated that: "Healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio's proud history and the key to Ohio's future greatness”.

“The ideals of a loving father and mother, a committed natural marriage…are well worth pursuing and protecting”.

He attempted to block marriage equality in the District of Columbia, and was recently pictured by a sign for Focus on the Family, a listed anti-LGBT hate group.

“Great times with legislators and policy professionals from around the country for a week of trainings and fellowship. @focusonthefamily,” he wrote in the caption.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, someone, reportedly not a staffer, knew of or witnessed the incident informed House Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe of the situation early Tuesday afternoon.

On Twitter, conservative journalist Caleb Hull added to the allegations. “Wes Goodman, who was just caught having sex with a man in his office, begged me to have sex with him and/or his wife on several occasions while I went to school in Ohio.