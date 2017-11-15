Cards Against Humanity bought land to stop Trump’s wall

The subversive card game company’s plan, which involved the purchase of a piece of land right on the U.S-Mexico border, has a clear mission to wreck the president’s xenophobic promise. Through their latest holiday promotion “Cards Against Humanity Saves America”, the company offered participants the chance to take part in the buy-out for $15; in their video they say that a small portion of the land was given to those who signed up and that they were five more “American saving” surprises for them.

Fed up with the current situation in the U.S and the fact that “the government is being run by a toilet”, Cards Against Humanity decided to save the States and make the building of Trump’s border wall as difficult as possible.

“We’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,” they said.

A huge amount of people got onboard with the troll, as the 150,000 participants promotion sold out in the first day.

Earlier this year a huge mural of a young kid appeared on the Mexican border wall, created by a French artist whose aim was to raise more questions about the immigration issue and Trump’s proposal. The installation had been erected right after White House's announcement to stop backing DACA, the scheme which gives undocumented migrants who arrived in the U.S as kids the chance to live and work there.

Others have sued the current administration in an attempt to block the build. Despite opposition in Congress, Trump has seen through eight different prototypes.