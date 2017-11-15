Lady Gaga & Joe Biden to open sexual abuse survivors centre

Former vice president Joe Biden has announced plans to collaborate with Lady Gaga and open trauma centres for long-term relief for sexual assault victims.

On Monday, at Glamour’s Women of the Year Summit, Biden said: “women who are abused end up having long-term physical and physiological problems. I’m working with Lady Gaga now…we want to set up trauma centres where women can go to get the long-term help they need to deal with these crises. We finally are recognising the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who’ve been abused. It’s the next great frontier I want to be part of.”

Biden and the Joanne singer teamed up earlier this year for the It’s On Us campaign to increase sexual assault education on campuses. The musician previously released “Til It Happens To You” a moving tribute to abuse survivors for the documentary The Hunting Ground. Biden first met Gaga when he introduced her performance of the personal song at the Oscars.

A spokesperson for Joe Biden told EW “the vice president and Lady Gaga share an interest in addressing the long-term physical and emotional effects of trauma and they have been discussing what to do about it. Their discussions on how to move forward are in the early stages.”

Both have been vocally supportive of survivors and the marginalised: Biden has praised those who have come forward about Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner. Gaga continues to run her foundation Born This Way.

The partnership is particularly pertinent right now, in a watershed moment for sexual assault and abuse that will hopefully lead to increased understanding and accountability.