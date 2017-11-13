Over $50,000 raised for woman fired for swearing at Trump

It may not feel like it right now, but there are still some heroes left in the world. ICYMI, a woman was fired last week after she was photographed cycling past Donald Trump’s convoy of cars and sticking her middle finger up, after she found herself instinctively angry at his incessant golf playing, inertia at dealing with the Puerto Rico crisis and cruelty towards DACA recipients.

Juli Briskman, a 50-year-old mother of two, was let go from her job at a government contractor where she worked in marketing and communications. Her bosses said that they were “separating” from her, as making the act her profile picture allegedly violated their social media policy. She told The Huffington Post that “basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

Following Briskman’s firing, people took to the internet to raise enough money for her to live. The GoFundMe campaign, which has a goal of $100,000, is currently at over $50,000. The description for the campaign reads: “Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all. This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights.” Every penny of the campaign will go to the now unemployed Briskman, who is the official beneficiary. It’s only fair that she’s being compensated, after being penalised for something that millions of people would love to do.