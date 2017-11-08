In the Trump era, money is black people’s greatest weapon

It’s one year on from the result that shocked the world – we explore how this political climate has pushed financial activism into pop culture

Text Kemi Alemoru

You don’t have to be Kanye West to realise that the current president does not care about black people. Increasingly, prominent celebrities and artists are voicing concerns about the systemic racism that has hurt black people for centuries and led to President Donald Trump’s election. The majority of 4:44 reviews wrote that it was Jay Z’s response to Lemonade. “Family Feud” made headlines because of the reference to Becky with the good hair, yet many skirted the more pertinent lines. In the same song he rapped: “What's better than one billionaire? Two / Especially if they're from the same hue as you.” His album is better described as a manual. He’s keen to share what he’s learnt about the power of money and promoting the idea of black capitalism – the emancipation of black people through financial freedom.

Hip hop’s big players are making these ideas mainstream. When asked about Trump in a recent interview, P Diddy said he didn’t care about him or “the Russians”. “I have to get busy and do my part to save my people,” he explained. “We have to get to loving ourselves and being accountable for ourselves and not relying on the government.” African Americans have a buying power of over $1 trillion in an economy that thrives on excessive consumerism, the natural conclusion seems simple enough. Hit white America’s pockets. Black online activists are well versed at highlighting and mobilising against instances of poor representation but increasingly the spending habits are being politicised as people use social networks to urge woke tweeters to put their money where their mouth is. Consequently, black capitalism has become a staple of popular culture in 2017.

FENTY BEAUTY HAS 40 FOUNDATION SHADES? other makeup lines are done. kylie is unemployed. jeffree star living on the street. — dani ♡ (@runwayrih) September 1, 2017

Pack your bags sis Rihanna is gonna take over from here — Tavinte Sinclair (@tavinte) September 10, 2017