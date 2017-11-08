Trans woman unseats an anti-LGBT extremist in U.S elections

Danica Roem has won a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, becoming one of the first openly transgender people to be elected to legislature in the U.S and the first to be elected for that particular legislature. To make her victory that much more sweet, Roem, a Democrat, beat the Republican Bob Marshall, a man who reportedly called himself “chief homophobe”. He previously attempted to enact a law restricting transgender people’s use of bathrooms in schools in his state, citing concerns over the “safety” of children. Marshall has held the seat for 13 terms. Roem had 54 per cent of the vote.

Roem is intending to fix transportation in her district, saying that Marshall had neglected this area to focus on his homophobic and transphobic agenda. Through the campaign, he has refused to debate Roem or call her by her correct pronouns, saying “did Danica's DNA change?" following her win, Roem said that “a message of inclusion and equality resonated here”.

“No matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love, if you have good public policy ideas, if you're qualified for office, you have every right to bring your ideas to the table,” she previously told Associated Press.

The politician has received widespread support, including former vice president Joe Biden and former vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine.