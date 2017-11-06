A woman who flipped off Trump has been fired from her job

A cyclist that gave Donald Trump’s fleet of cars the middle finger has been fired from her job. It’s supposedly on the grounds of obscenity.

Juli Briskman was told by Akima LLC, a government contractor, that they were letting her go according to their code of conduct. Briskman had been cycling beside Trump’s motorcade as he left his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, when a White House photographer captured the image.

The Washington Post reports she acted on her anger over Trump’s tendency to play golf in times of major crisis, like the devastating aftermath of the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

"I wasn’t even at work when I did that. But they told me I violated the code of conduct policy," she told the publication.

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she told Huffington Post. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”