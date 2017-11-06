A woman who flipped off Trump has been fired from her job

A photo of Juli Briskman on her bike giving the finger to the president as he left golf went viral
A cyclist that gave Donald Trump’s fleet of cars the middle finger has been fired from her job. It’s supposedly on the grounds of obscenity.
Juli Briskman was told by Akima LLC, a government contractor, that they were letting her go according to their code of conduct. Briskman had been cycling beside Trump’s motorcade as he left his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, when a White House photographer captured the image.
The Washington Post reports she acted on her anger over Trump’s tendency to play golf in times of major crisis, like the devastating aftermath of the hurricane in Puerto Rico.
"I wasn’t even at work when I did that. But they told me I violated the code of conduct policy," she told the publication.
“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she told Huffington Post. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”
Who's the hero who's gonna hire the woman who flipped off Trump and the person who deactivated his twitter account?— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) November 6, 2017
Juli Briskman is fired? She wasn’t on company time but more importantly how is this NOT a First Amendment issue? #Her2020#AkimaLLC 1/2— Patricia L Harris (@patricialeapens) November 6, 2017
Speaking to Huffpo, she detailed how the incident happened over a weekend. As the image went viral and interest in her identity grew, Briskman told her employer’s HR department what happened when she got into work on Monday. On the Tuesday, she was called into a meeting and told she had violated the company’s social media policy by using the photos on her Twitter and Facebook.
Though Briskman had not been on work time, she was let go from the job she had been in for six months. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media,” Briskman summarised. “So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”
She also detailed that a fellow employee at Akima LLC wasn’t fired after calling another peer a “fucking libtard asshole” online. He was told to delete the post and kept his job.
“How is that any less ‘obscene’ than me flipping off the president?” she said. “How is that fair?”
Briskman added that she stood by her act, and hopes to get a job with a company that aligns with her values like PETA or Planned Parenthood. Or maybe she can join forces with the Twitter employee who deactivated Trump’s twitter and plan their campaign trail?