Why don’t people turn out for black British causes?

Last year’s UFFC drew huge crowds so you can only wonder what changed? Maybe it was the endorsement of the president of the National Union of Students, who attended and spoke in solidarity with the campaigners? Maybe it was the poster campaign on bus stops around the city, highlighting the reality of the brutality? I saw the familiar faces of some seasoned activists and met newer faces from more recently formed groups, but where was the indignation, the passion, and the outraged support from the public?

Every major Black Lives Matter march that saw huge crowds was in aid of an American case while our homegrown movements still fight for attention. Our obsession with American plight overshadows our own as the response often levelled against those who raise questions about race relations in the UK are often told it could be worse. The fact that we aren’t publicly shot down in the street is not a cause for celebration. As one placard at the march noted: police brutality is not just an American issue.

Despite the fact, there have been multiple high-profile deaths in police custody in the UK – one of which led to muted so-called “riots” on the streets of Hackney – the turnout was disappointingly low. Weirdly, we seem to give more precedence to issues that are removed from us. This was something which Black Lives Matter UK helped to highlight last year alongside the high profile death of Mzee Mohammad. But, in reality, last year’s summer of activism was undoubtedly driven by events in the US. The killings of Philando Castile , Alton Sterling , Terence Crutcher , the list goes on, and were rightly met with outrage but I am yet to see the streets lined with thousands of protesters over.

This year was my third year marching in solidarity at the United Friends and Family Campaign (UFFC) Annual Remembrance Procession. The demonstration, which happens every year on the last Saturday of October, is organised by the friends and relatives of those who have been killed at the hands of the state. UFFC, which is chaired by Marcia Rigg, sister of Sean Rigg who died in police custody. She has been demanding justice for 19 years now.

At the rally this year there were new faces. But these were new faces of more lives lost, and not justice delivered. Grenfell is undoubtedly a colossal failure that impacted poor black and brown families the most. A speaker from the tower reminded us that there has been barely any justice in what many felt was racist, classist social cleansing.

Although Grenfell is an event that touched many, I could not say with any honesty it garnered crowds as big as the Women’s March, anti-Trump demos or American cases of police brutality. We have to remember that the deaths of black people at the hands of the state is not an isolated issue, but an issue which affects wider society. The people and processes that should protect and support us, have let us down repeatedly.

A recent report by David Lammy found that despite popular belief there is greater disproportionality in the number of Black people in prisons here than in the United States. Police in areas with higher proportions of ethnic minorities receive the most complaints and deaths in custody remains an overlooked contentious issue.

Yes, there are fewer viral videos but there are some cases that have CCTV but even when we have seen the beating of Sarah Reed and heard the monkey noises chanted at Christopher Alder we can’t bring ourselves to fight for answers for long enough.

INQUEST, a nationwide charity that documents each fatality, supports families and provides them with vital information needed to seek answers estimates over 1,630 lives have been lost at the hands of the state. No one has been brought to book for these deaths. If we truly care about justice, we need to not only turn up as a reaction to events but to follow through in supporting the sustained calls for justice after the events. We know that justice is not going to be granted instantaneously and that the struggle will continue even after the initial outrage is over. The UFFC annual remembrance procession is powerful because it shows that together we are stronger. It shows that we understand that justice for all those lost in police custody, in prisons, in mental health custody, is linked. But if we can’t get behind a movement against the deaths of our own then who else will?

As someone who has been involved in activist circles, from the NUS Black Students’ Campaign to Black Women's Forum UK, I understand that my proximity to the movement is closer than most. I wasn't always in these circles though, but I knew after listening to people talk, people who have lost family members and friends, and the savage ways in which the state had led to these, that this would be one demonstration that I will always return to.

The responsibility for creating a supportive community should not be on UFFC alone, we can all use our positions to affect change. So I did, as an aspiring psychologist, I tried to challenge the structural inequalities which exist systemically in society. I organised a conference about the mental health experiences of the diaspora in the UK and included a panel on the role of the state. Dr Joanna Bennett moved and inspired attendees as she told us of her experience of fighting for her brother Rocky Bennett, who was killed in a mental health ward, and the changes she achieved, as well as the personal implications of doing so.

They’ve called for a larger turnout at the next demonstration. The procession next year will mark their 20th year. We need all of those who have called for recognition that Black Lives Matter to come out and support the continued fight for these lives to matter. We need the black community especially, to support this direct call to the government to be fair and just, as well as our allies. We are stronger together.

Justice for Sarah Reed, Leon Patterson, Mark Duggan, Sean Rigg, Kingsley Burrell, Edson da Costa and so many more whose names you might not have even heard. We need to be strong and we need to be united.