Pussy Riot shut down Trump Tower

Pussy Riot made their way into Trump Tower for their latest protest, shutting down the U.S president’s building in a demonstration for political prisoners.

The tower was reportedly shut down for half an hour as the punk activists in fluro balaclavas made their statement, releasing a banner from a floor above the large foyer that read ‘FREE OLEG SENTSOV’.

Sentsov is a Ukrainian filmmaker currently imprisoned in Russia under what Amnesty International calls an “unfair” and “disproportionate” statement by the Russian government. Senstov, whose work has been majorly critical of the Kremlin and Russia’s military presence in Crimea, was sentenced to 20 years for terrorism charges.

Writing on Facebook, the collective recalled their own time as prisoners following their punk prayer protest in a Moscow cathedral, which led to serving months in penal colonies for hooliganism.

Their post cites Sentsov and anarchist Olexandr Kolchenko – Kolchenko, a left-wing, anti-fascist activist, is serving 10 years for terrorism.

“They, like you, did not sit by – they were fighting for their freedom in Crimea, which was annexed by Putin,” the group wrote. “During the investigation in Russia Oleg Sentsov was tortured and two months ago, after our action, he was transported to a penal colony with some of the cruellest conditions in Russia – ‘Polar Bear’. We decided to do an action right now, while we are in New York, with activists here because we believe there are no borders to our solidarity.”

“We came to occupy Trump Tower to call attention to political prisoners,” they added, stating that the safety and protection of political prisoners was more important than “the sexist bullshit that people have been focused on”.

“Defending political prisoners is an issue that transcends borders. We are acting in solidarity against leaders like Putin, who has exercised authoritarian force and Trump, who is displaying authoritarian tendencies – because we all need to be fighting together on behalf of dissidents everywhere.”