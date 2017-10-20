Hundreds of protesters rally against Richard Spencer

Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer arrived at the University of Florida yesterday (October 19) to give his first public speech since the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Hundreds of protesters turned out to challenge the white supremacist.

Demonstrators made sure that Spencer felt as unwelcome as possible at the Phillips Centre for the Performing Arts. He spoke favourably about Trump, and expressed concern that the man accused of murdering Charlottesville protester Heather Heyer won’t get a free trial. Most of his speech was spent addressing hecklers and chants.

“Fuck you Spencer”, “Alt Right you can’t hide, you support genocide” and “Black Lives Matter” were some of the many protest chants.

“You are yelling at a dissident intellectual!” Spencer said, according to the Huffington Post. “You are not yelling at power!”