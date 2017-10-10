A Satanist is claiming abortion laws violate her religion

An anonymous woman from rural Missouri and follower of the Satanic Temple, named in court as Mary Doe, first tried to use a religious waiver to become exempt from two of the state’s restrictive abortion laws two years ago. The doctor rejected her letter, and Doe sued, causing the temple to file state and federal lawsuits.

And now, just last week, the Western District Court of Appeals gave her the right for her case to be heard in the state Supreme Court. It could prove monumental for reproductive rights, as Doe and the Temple are appealing for the state’s informed consent law to be abolished completely.

She claims that “the sole purpose of the law is to indoctrinate pregnant women into the belief held by some, but not all, Christians that a separate and unique human being begins at conception”. The official court documents read that because of her belief system, life does not begin at conception. Doe underwent the abortion procedure in 2015 and rejected to hear her foetus’ heartbeat.

Missouri's strict abortion laws include a doctor's meeting with a woman before formal consent is given, an active ultrasound, and signing a form pledging that they’ve read an anti-abortion booklet to inform them of their decision. And, additionally, a three day waiting period to precede the abortion, which is one of the longest waiting times in the entire United States.

The mission of the Satanic Temple is to “encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits guided by the individual will.” It makes sense that Doe would be committed to abolishing these legislations.

“Because we believe that this case raises real and substantial constitutional claims, it is within the Missouri Supreme Court's exclusive jurisdiction... and we hereby order its transfer,” Judge Thomas Newton wrote in the documents confirming the court’s unanimous decision.

And because the Satanic Temple is sane and fucking great, the Salem Massachusetts branch of the Satanic Temple is asking people to buy Satan-themed cakes from anti-LGBT bakers, in an act of solidarity as the anti-discrimination lawsuit against a Christian homophobic baker continues.

“Because religion is a protected class, a baker may refuse service to LGBTQ people, but they may not refuse service based upon someone’s religion,” Lucien Greaves, a spokesperson for the temple said in a statement. “If they aren’t willing to make a cake for same-sex unions, let’s have them make a cake to honour Satan instead.”