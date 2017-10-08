Supremacists went back to Charlottesville this weekend

It's a grim sight. Only two months after white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville, leading to the death of anti-fascist protestor Heather Heyer, they returned to the same site – armed with their stupid tiki torches.

Only hanging around for 10 minutes at Emancipation Park, this was a statement rather than an act of actual protest, aiming to rile up the residents of Charlottesville who are just beginning to heal their wounds.

Led by Richard Spencer, a white supremacist who is the president of the heinous National Policy Institute (which advocates ethnic cleansing), according to Buzzfeed, 40 to 50 people participated in the rally, wearing khaki pants and white button-up shirts.

They chanted "You will not replace us!" and "We will be back!" in front of a covered statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee.