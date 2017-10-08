Supremacists went back to Charlottesville this weekend

And they even brought their stupid tiki torches
It's a grim sight. Only two months after white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville, leading to the death of anti-fascist protestor Heather Heyer, they returned to the same site – armed with their stupid tiki torches.
Only hanging around for 10 minutes at Emancipation Park, this was a statement rather than an act of actual protest, aiming to rile up the residents of Charlottesville who are just beginning to heal their wounds.
Led by Richard Spencer, a white supremacist who is the president of the heinous National Policy Institute (which advocates ethnic cleansing), according to Buzzfeed, 40 to 50 people participated in the rally, wearing khaki pants and white button-up shirts.
They chanted "You will not replace us!" and "We will be back!" in front of a covered statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee.
Don't be fooled into thinking that the small # of people in #Charlottesville is a sign that their movement is losing steam. It's not. https://t.co/Jm5qzpfkIR— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 8, 2017
Charlottesville activists responded and protected vulnerable communities. pic.twitter.com/9B91bWXNHv— Emily G, Cville. (@EmilyGorcenski) October 8, 2017
Local officials were quick to condemn their actions. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer tweeted: “Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned.”
Wes Bellamy, the Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville, wrote in a Facebook post: “When White Supremacists Make odes to White Power, and clearly use torches to send a message to our community that they are the superior race while trying to strike fear and intimidate others, they are breaking the law. I’m calling on our Commonwealth Attorney, Dave Chapman, to enforce this state code, and prosecute the individuals who participated in the torch burning tonight. As a city, we cannot continue to allow these White Supremacists to continue to act in this manner. Our community does not deserve this.”
Back in August, 19 were also injured after 20-year-old James Fields mowed down anti-fascist campaigners in Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heyer.
The original march had been organised by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler, who had called for a “pro-white” rally, and was supported by white nationalists, fascists and KKK factions.
It's been pointed out that it's ironic that white supremacists continue to use tiki torches, a symbol of Polynesian ethnic identity, to defend and assert white supremacy.