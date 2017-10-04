This Theresa May speech is an absolute car crash

It was supposed to restore our faith in her but signs fell off the wall, her cough was out of control and someone handed her a P45

Text Kemi Alemoru

Despite the elation a lot of young people felt after the election, and may still feel, the Tories are still in power. Theresa May is still the Prime Minister. Even if she did piss away the party’s majority with an unnecessary election and let Jeremy Corbyn’s wave of popularity sweep up extra voters. Boris Johnson clings to his senior role as Foreign Secretary, despite the fact he just told a room of people that Libya could be the next Dubai once they “clear the dead bodies away”. Oh and Anne Morris who says the n-word like it is going out of style still has a job. Yet in contrast to the Labour Party Conference in Brighton last week which felt and sounded like a jubilant house party, the annual Conservative gathering was more like a sad funeral. The aim of such events is to restore the party’s faith in the leader and get them excited for the year ahead, but by the end of the speech everything May had built was literally falling down around her. We’ve rounded up what we learnt about our government from the leader’s speech: SUDDENLY WE ALL HAVE A BRITISH DREAM If you all remember, the Tory campaign fell apart after an endless stream of slogans and soundbites revealed that the party lacked any actual plan or passion to sort out the country’s mess. We were told Theresa May and the Conservatives were strong and stable, strong and stable, strong, and almost definitely stable. Today she told her cohort that she was sorry and admitted the election was "too scripted, too presidential". It is weird then that she went on to repeat a new phrase that no one has ever said: The British Dream. It sounds just like what it is, the American Dream, but shitter. It’s shitter because having just learnt what it is May tells us its “increasingly out of reach” so literally what is the point?

Me at the start of the speech: WTF is the British dream

Me at the end in tears of laughter: THIS, this is the British dream — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) October 4, 2017

TORIES CONTINUES TO SAY THAT LABOUR IS BAD – BUT STEAL THEIR IDEAS The Prime Minister recently said that Labour would “wreck the economy” which fits into the Tory claim that Labour believes that there is a “magic money tree”. Nevertheless, they have scrapped most of their cost-saving promises from their disastrous manifesto and continue to plagiarise Labour pledges on everything from housing to organ donation.

May's speech confirmed that Labour is leading - on housing, energy and tuition fees - and the Tories are following. https://t.co/0NDLtWtDuO — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) October 4, 2017

IN FACT, THEY EVEN STOLE IDEAS FROM TV SHOWS Clearly, someone in the Conservative party is a West Wing fan.

Well. Looks like Theresa May's speechwriters are mildly plagiarising the West Wing in her speech tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fgsQ8hJVrs — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) October 3, 2017

THE TORIES ARE DETERMINED TO SHOW THEY ARE THE PARTY OF DIVERSITY, WITHOUT REALLY CARING

May’s speech was introduced by Kemi Badenoch, a political rising star who said: "Our party is the party of opportunity, inclusivity and hope". This is the same party that has Anne Morris waiting in wings after using the phrase “nigger in a woodpile”, a phrase Conservatives members have been told to stop using for decades. Alan Pearmain, a Tory councillor, shared tweets that depicted Diane Abbott as an ape wearing lipstick. Another Conservative councillor, Nick Harrington, said Ireland should “keep their fucking gypsies”. However, May really pushed the idea that Labour is a party with a record of terrible race relations that remain unsolved. Even when the room she was addressing looked like this:

this was the shot when she was going on about diversity lol pic.twitter.com/2WM7rte89x — Chris (@ursusocculta) October 4, 2017

THEY USED FRIDA KAHLO AS A MASCOT Fairly certain Kahlo would not vote Tory and was more left-wing than Corbyn.

Can I just point out that Theresa May is wearing a bracelet of Frida Kahlo, a member of the Communist party who LITERALLY DATED TROTSKY pic.twitter.com/CR13geaO7n — HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 4, 2017

THERESA MAY WAS THEN HANDED A P45 MID-SPEECH For those of you who don’t know, a P45 is a certificate given to an employee at the end of the job. Comedian Simon Brodkin, known for his portrayal of Lee Nelson, managed to run up to The Prime Minister and hand her a P45. May attempted to clap back at the prankster by saying she wanted to hand Jeremy Corbyn a P45. The room chanted “out, out, out!” as Brodkin was forcefully ejected from the event in what felt like a fitting allegory for our controversial exit from the EU: the Tories forcing vocal ‘remainers’ out of the EU while May clings to her platform pretending everything is OK when everything is clearly going wrong.

what industrial juju was put on Theresa May my god...may as well have stayed in bed and had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/s7EjHNcv1W — Jo (@FUERTESKNIGHT) October 4, 2017

This is the P45 form handed to Theresa May at the Tory party conference https://t.co/OkE1K510ohpic.twitter.com/epzAdGt4cE — Evening Standard (@standardnews) October 4, 2017

THEN HER VOICE DISAPPEARED Things then went from bad to worse for the Prime Minister who decided to power on through the disturbance. She was trying to say the country was back on track but every time she did it was like her body was literally rejecting the message. “We’re strong,” she coughed. “We’ve bounced back,” she gargled. “EVERYTHING IS FINE!” she wheezed.

THE CONSERVATIVE MESSAGE LITERALLY FELL APART It was around this time that all the carefully planned rhetoric and spin collapsed around her. First, the wall behind her told her to F off. The message then read “BUILDING A COUNTRY THAT WORKS OR EVERYONE”. By the end of the speech half of pledge packed up and left.

An F off for the Tories, there. pic.twitter.com/JATrqs9Zl1 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 4, 2017

The backdrop is now entirely disintegrating, photo via @NickLinfordpic.twitter.com/nxm84P0zc9 — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) October 4, 2017

SOME POLITICIANS HAD TO BE FORCED TO STAND UP AND CLAP

Hahahaha!!! Watch Amber Rudd thump Boris Johnson to stand up and applaud Theresa May.. he begrudgingly stands pic.twitter.com/g4aLyu6joD — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) October 4, 2017

AT THE END, MAY’S MPS LOOKED SORRY FOR HER Members of the crowd handed her water, cough sweets, and flat rounds of applause. They laughed a bit too hard at her poorly executed jokes. They cheered her on when it seemed to all have fallen a bit flat. In one way it is touching to see the party behind her in her weakest moments, but for a leader surely the only thing worse than criticism is pity.

THE WHOLE SPEECH WAS A METAPHOR FOR THIS GOVERNMENT Tories have flip-flopped on many promises, missed many of their own targets (remember the deficit they said only they could fix?) and remained silent on the imbalances in this country. All the while they have maintained that things are getting better even if it reality doesn’t quite match up to the rhetoric. May still reigns over the party but it’s painful to watch. This doesn’t feel like a party that just won an election, it feels like a party quickly losing all credibility. And yes it is funny.