Spanish police fire rubber bullets at Catalan teenagers

The fight for Catalan independence confused me when I first arrived in Barcelona. Brexit is enough to put anyone off independence and the partisan press makes finding the truth out about anything near to impossible.

A year and a half later, I am taking part in general strike in support of a referendum the government calls illegal. I am not sure how I would vote if I could but this action is about democracy and free speech, not independence, and people on both sides are taking part.

On Sunday morning, I arrived at my local polling station, a school like all the others, an hour before voting opened. A few hundred people were there in the rain; many had been there for hours. Others had stayed at the school overnight to prevent police closing it. They were cheered as they left the building. People were in good spirits, even though 24 police vans had just driven past. They were neither the first nor the last; Spain had been making its presence felt all week.

I was offered coffee by a man who readily accepted my apology for not speaking Catalan. “We are just happy you are here,” he said. He wanted to be heard, by Spain and by Europe. I visited two more schools. The atmosphere was the same: tense and quietly determined.

The quietness ended when I arrived at Escola de Ramon Llull, a school a few hundred metres from La Sagrada Familia. A helicopter hovered overhead and there was a sense of panic and shock – Spanish police had broken into the school to confiscate the polling booths, dragging people out

I looked for an English speaker for a radio interview and a family went in search of their son. “Es medico [He’s a doctor],” his proud dad told me.

Oriol, 25, asked me not to publish his surname. He arrived at the school at 5am with his father, uncles, grandparents and little sister. He had been among those who had tried to prevent police from entering.

“It was such violence, to see my uncles taken out by force because they just want to vote. It breaks my heart”

“Even when I am explaining this, I want to cry. I am sorry,” he said, his voice cracking. His family urged him on. “It was such violence, to see my uncles taken out by force because they just want to vote. It breaks my heart. We were pacifist, we were calm, we wanted to vote, but they were so angry.”