Police are violently turning on citizens in Spain

Today, the Spain's Catalonian referendum has turned violent, reminding us all again that police brutality doesn't just happen in the United States.

Spanish police have turned on citizens to try and prevent them from voting, injuring 460 people in the process.

Catalonia is a region in northeastern Spain which includes Barcelona as its regional capital, as well as the Pyrenees Mountains and the Costa Brava.

According to the BBC, many Catalonians think of themselves as independent thanks to memories of the Franco dictatorship. The region already has extensive autonomy, but nationalist fervour has been on the rise since 2010.

Although the poll taking place today was declared illegal by the Spain's constitutional court on September 7, in mid-September Catalonia’s president, Carles independent, officially called the independence referendum for October 1 anyway.

As many as 85 per cent of Catalonians were in favour of holding the referendum, according to a poll conducted by regional newspaper El Periodico de Catalunya in December.

However, another poll in June by the Centre for Opinion Studies found only 41 per cent said they would be voting in favour of a split.

POLICE BRUTALITY

Regardless of arguments on both sides about the importance self-determination, what cannot be ignored is the brutal actions of the police today.