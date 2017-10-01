Police are violently turning on citizens in Spain

All to stop them from voting
Today, the Spain's Catalonian referendum has turned violent, reminding us all again that police brutality doesn't just happen in the United States.
Spanish police have turned on citizens to try and prevent them from voting, injuring 460 people in the process.
Catalonia is a region in northeastern Spain which includes Barcelona as its regional capital, as well as the Pyrenees Mountains and the Costa Brava.
According to the BBC, many Catalonians think of themselves as independent thanks to memories of the Franco dictatorship. The region already has extensive autonomy, but nationalist fervour has been on the rise since 2010.
Although the poll taking place today was declared illegal by the Spain's constitutional court on September 7, in mid-September Catalonia’s president, Carles independent, officially called the independence referendum for October 1 anyway.
As many as 85 per cent of Catalonians were in favour of holding the referendum, according to a poll conducted by regional newspaper El Periodico de Catalunya in December.
However, another poll in June by the Centre for Opinion Studies found only 41 per cent said they would be voting in favour of a split.
POLICE BRUTALITY
Regardless of arguments on both sides about the importance self-determination, what cannot be ignored is the brutal actions of the police today.
More shocking scenes from Catalonia pic.twitter.com/9F7DlW2hWA— Maree Todd MSP (@MareeToddSNP) October 1, 2017
Police violence against citizens in #Catalonia is shocking. The Spanish government must act to end it now.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 1, 2017
Photos and videos are littering the internet showing bleeding and terrified citizens being manhandled by suited and booted officers.
Reports have said that police confiscated voting papers and ballot boxes in Barcelona, fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds at the Ramon Llull school in the city and used unnecessary force on young protestors and the elderly.
As an aside, black activist and campaigner Alexandra Kelbert spoke with representatives from a union of Senegalese street vendors in Barcelona, Sindicato de Manteros de Barcelona, during AfroConsciencia festival, who said that this referendum week has actually been a break for them.
“The same forces of state violence are usually after their black and/or undocumented asses,” she said.
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE
Meanwhile, in Scotland protestors have been marching in support of the Catalonians.
When the Scottish referendum took place in 2014, probably the most dramatic part of the political process was when Nigel Farage was unceremoniously booed out of the country by Scots yelling “scum” – but country and region share a common cause.
Marcher Gordon Maloney, 27, told Dazed: “I'm sceptical about comparisons with Scottish independence. But you absolutely don't have to support Catalan independence to be appalled by what's happening there now.
“Rajoy deploying the police and green lighting the violence that's happening should disgust everyone, no matter what their view on the vote itself is. That's why I went to the march - because the Spanish Government have to hear that disgust loud and clear.”