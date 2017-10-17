Meeting Russia’s new generation of teenage activists

We speak to the country’s young protestors about marching against the Kremlin and how social media has created a revolution in Russia

‘From Russia With Love’ is the Dazed mini-series telling the stories of Russia’s revolutionary youth today. Emboldened by social media, their attitudes towards the state are ever-morphing, their protests growing ever stronger. Here, young Russians tell their stories on Dazed.

A new era of protest has hit Russia, led by a new, younger generation. In March 2017, a wave of anti-corruption protests against the Kremlin took place across Russia, with thousands of teenagers taking to the streets, after Alexei Navalny’s explosive investigative film He Is Not Dimon To You was released, a documentary that discovered enormous hidden real estate and a network of businesses run secretly by the former Russian President and current Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Navalny is a lawyer and activist who plans to challenge Putin in 2018 – He Is Not Dimon To You was viewed 1.5 million times in a day when he released it on YouTube – it’s now been seen 25 million times. In June 2017, teen girls were among hundreds arrested as protests broke out in Russia again. Inspired by political information they receive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, no longer relying on state television, Russian youth is waking up and mobilising. Here, we speak to a new breed of Russian activists on why they’re angry and dissatisfied with their country’s political systems.

NIKITA MARTYNOV, 16, MOSCOW

What made you join the protests in Russia this year?

Nikita Martynov: I have been following the events in my country for a long time. But since turning 16 I guess I had a breakthrough. I knew that at this stage I am solely responsible for my actions and that going to protests and demonstrations would be legal for me. I felt that I can finally make my own choices and take my own actions. So you think 16 is a perfect age for a young person to be politically active. Why 16 and not earlier? Nikita Martynov: It is a perfect age. I think 14 is too early. As I saw in myself and by observing my friends, at 14 your views are very, very flexible. And sometimes in the morning you might have one position on a certain political matter in your country and by the end of the day have an opposite opinion about it. You are influenced by your relatives, family, friends and naturally by the way mass media portrays things. Of course every personality is different. But generally at 16 this process slows down, and I think by 16 or 18 a young person has a more or less clear political framework for their views. In one of your interviews you also said that the earlier a young person gets involved with politics the better. Why do you think that? Nikita Martynov: Well it is simple, the earlier a person becomes active the bigger is the chance he or she will advance in politics. I guess it applies to many spheres of our lives. On the other hand, of course, you have examples like Donald Trump, who became President at 70. “At the moment I have one major demand for the Russian authorities: their full dismissal” – Nikita Martynov What were your personal demands when you joined the marches? Did you have any? Nikita Martynov: Well, at the moment I have one major demand for the Russian authorities: their full dismissal. And if you feel as passionate about this as I do, it is your moral responsibility to join all the big protest events. I’m fed up with the government corruption, which, by the way, is one of the highest in the world. I am fed up with the poor economic situation in the country, fuelled by corruption in particular. I see people getting more poor, and those who have the power becoming more and more rich. And finally -- political lawlessness that the Russian authorities have been cultivating towards anyone who thinks differently from them. Any type of nonconformity is not welcomed here, and we know cases when not only peaceful protesters were detained, but also those who simply reposted a post on social media. All of this made me truly hate the current regime and all its representatives. A popular Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyev recently called young people like you at demonstrations “two-percent shits”. I know you responded to him publicly to that. Nikita Martynov: Yes, he called us “children of corrupted officials”, while my mom is definitely not an official involved in corruption. My guess would be that maybe he knows that it was not true, but the money paid to him is probably more important to him than his journalistic reputation. So what does an activist like you read or watch in Russia?

Nikita Martynov: Opposition like me would not watch TV, that’s first. Unless it’s something on YouTube that pops up for time to time. And if it does I have a very clear understanding that news reports presented on some of the main Russian TV channels would simply be lies. So it leaves the internet as the main source of information for us. You need to be very careful: there were numerous cases when speaking up on VKontakte freely and reposting news items led to a person’s detention and imprisonment. As for me, I am generally checking groups like “Lentach”, which collects news and adds memes to them.

ANNA ZAGUMENNAYA, 20, MOSCOW

Why do you protest? Why do you come out to the streets?

Anna Zagumennaya: I come out because I am not happy with the current political situation in Russia. I think it is critical for us to speak up, otherwise nothing will change. Even though Dimon triggered the protests, they were not specifically about Dmitry Medvedev, but corruption in general. They say the recent protests united a lot of young people, which is different to previous events like that. When you were there, did you notice this change? Anna Zagumennaya: At the two events this year I saw a lot of young people. I think nearly half were under 25 for sure. I think it has to do with the fact that young people today have access to alternative information through YouTube, independent news sites and so on. Internet allows them to get information. You mentioned Internet. Russia is a country where majority of people still get their information and news via television, which is 99% state run. What sort of sites, channels and apps do young people use to balance information with the propaganda on TV? Anna Zagumennaya: It depends. If you look at the recent protests organized by Aleksey Navalny, and the way they disseminate information, you’ll see that they mainly rely on Youtube, Twitter and Facebook. That’s the three main platforms they always use. And if you look at smaller opposition groups like ‘Protesting Moscow’, they also use Facebook, Twitter and Telegram as their channels of communication. These are the main platforms I use, too. Even though Vkontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, has a much bigger audience than any of them? Anna Zagumennaya: Facebook, Twitter and Telegram are used more by the Russian intelligentsia. These networks in our country tend to have less entertainment and more political and informative content. Vkontake has lots of memes and noise which sometimes makes it harder to filter credible information. “Young people today have access to alternative information through YouTube, independent news sites and so on. Internet allows them to get information” – Anna Zagumennaya How risky is protesting today in Russia? How unsafe do you feel speaking up online and demonstrating in the streets? Anna Zagumennaya: There is definitely a risk. Everyone who goes into the streets understands that there is a big probability you will end up being detained that day, sometimes for several days. I knew it all very well when I was demonstrating. The only exception was when I joined protests on June 12. Then, I did not carry any posters or banners with me. I was extra careful only because I had to hand in my thesis at university the following day. I simply could not get detained and miss it. In terms of protesting online, I think young people feel a lot safer. A lot of communication can be done anonymously. I think it is much worse for oppositional leaders such as Navalny, who often acts as an organizer and has a different responsibility. What’s next for you in your activism? Anna Zagumennaya: I will continue to follow the political situation in Russia with my full attention, simply because it is my country, a place where I will be raising my future children. We also have the presidential elections coming up next year, so I expect there will be lots more political noise. I am 99% confident Aleksey Navalny will not probably be allowed to participate in the elections, which in return will cause another wave of protests. I am definitely going to be there again.

Photography TV Rain

EDUARD BURMISTROV, 18, MOSCOW