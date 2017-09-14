Martin Shkreli is going to jail over Hillary Clinton’s hair

Keen to continue remaining relevant for all the wrong reasons, the “most-hated man in America” Martin Shkreli has now had his bail revoked and will go to jail in New York while he waits to be sentenced for securities fraud.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli for a Facebook post in which he offered to pay $5,000 for a Hillary Clinton hair “with the follicle”, calling it “solicitation of assault”. The judge stated that his post was not protected by the first amendment and that there was a “risk” someone may actually follow through.

Shkreli wrote to the court stating that he is “not a violent person” and apologising, but the judge said, “he doesn’t have to apologise to me. He should apologise to the government, the Secret Service, and Hillary Clinton”. His defence attorney, however, argued that it was simply a tasteless joke.

Shkreli’s entire post read: “The Clinton Foundation is willing to KILL to protect its secrets. So on HRC’s book tour, try to grab a hair from her. I must confirm the sequences I have. Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained from Hillary Clinton.” He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing on January 16.