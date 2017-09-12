‘Anti-masturbation’ politician caught liking porn on Twitter

You know what Republican senator, evangelical Christian and attempted President of the USA Ted Cruz hates? Other than gay people, abortion, and (probably) accusations that he’s the Zodiac Killer? Wanking! The man just really, really hates wanking. In 2007, he argued that sex toys, or “obscene devices” should remain illegal in Texas. He, or someone on his legal team, wrote that “discouraging prurient interests in sexual gratification” is in the public interest and that “there is no substantive-due-process right to stimulate one’s genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship.”



I mean, yeah, there’s not any real need for it. But it’s fun, innit, something that Cruz himself is allegedly very aware of: at the time that this anti-masturbation case was reported, his college roommate, writer Craig Mazin, tweeted that he was surprised about Cruz’s stance. The latest developments in “Is Ted Cruz Hypocritically Horny?” are that Cruz has liked a porn clip on Twitter. His team suggest that his account had been hacked and they’ve reported the incident to Twitter, but we’re not sure that a hacker would just get in there and like one, single porn clip. It’s likely an accidental fav, which to be fair is something we can all relate to. But at ther very least delete your history.