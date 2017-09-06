Potential Tory leader opposes gay marriage & abortion rights

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a favoured candidate to take Theresa May’s spot, went on Good Morning Britain this morning to speak about the rumours. He was then questioned on his stance on gay marriage and abortion, to which he cited his Catholicism and repeated that he is “completely opposed to abortion” even in cases of rape. He said that he “supports the teaching of the Catholic church” and that “the marriage issue is the important thing, this is not how people arrange their lives.”

Considering Rees-Mogg’s background, voting record, and the fact that he has a child named Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg, his awful comments shouldn’t have been a shock to anyone. But despite the fact that he has never pretended to be anything other than a dyed-in-the-wool Tory with antiquated views on gender, people seemed surprised to hear him espouse his bigotry so plainly.

This is, in part, because everyone wasted so much time thinking he was just an adorable, goofy old man. That his views were anything but dangerous. We squealed about his internet-breaking Instagram! We called him a “social media king”! We laughed at how cute and eccentric he is! We gave him a platform on national TV to speak directly to an audience, some of whom will agree with his bullshit. A lot of them will. And they have the power to vote.

And didn’t we learn from Boris Johnson and every other affable, goofy politician who turned out to be evil, actually? Or that big funny joke Donald Trump? It’s all fun and games until it’s absolutely not, and then it’s too late. It isn’t enough to think that Rees-Mogg couldn’t be Prime Minister. While his views don’t necessarily match those of the country (70 percent of the public recently stated that they support abortion on request) they do align with those of many, many voters – and with the government’s recent partnership with the DUP, we need to take these extreme views way more seriously. Men like Rees-Mogg are not rare and they aren’t funny, and we need to stop giving them a platform and laughing them into power.