GAIKA appointed Dazedâ€™s political editor-at-large

GAIKAâ€™s work is about the city â€“ its darkness, its love, its injustices. His brooding sound is one that takes the sound of South London and moves it into a unique, alien realm, like the soundtrack to a future city falling apart. We conductedÂ the first interview with GAIKA, he appeared inÂ the Dazed 100 and now our relationship goes a step further â€“ heâ€™ll be Dazedâ€™s political editor-at-large, using the platform to publish essays, art and music.

This year, GAIKA will be launching a concept label called The Spectacular Empire that acts as a secondary, imaginary universe â€“ a place where the future is imagined for the next 50 years and the world changes irrevocably. Weâ€™ll be publishing these visions over an extended period of time, supporting their move into the physical world at shows and supporting GAIKAâ€™s voice on our new Politics section.

REPEAT AFTER ME

FUCK YOUR POLITICS.Â

NO MAN CAN GIVE ANYONE THEIR FREEDOMÂ

THESE MANSIONS MUST BE DESTROYED BY THE FASTESTÂ

MACHINES.Â

FUCK YOUR LAW.Â

MY POWER IS GREATER THAN ANY WHITE GOD IN HISTORY.Â

MY POWER IS MADE FROM BROKEN FLESH REBUILT BY KNOWLEDGE AND ILLICIT GOLD.Â

MY POWER IS IMMIGRANT

I WONâ€™T LIVE COMFORTABLY BLOODIED AT THE NOSE AND CHAINED AT THE NECK. I AM NOT A SLAVE.Â

I MEAN A REVOLUTION THAT BEGINS AMONGST THE FIRE AND BLACKENS THE GLASS WITH OUR UNVOICED HOPE.Â

I MEAN A REVOLUTION THATS TURNS THESE CRANES INTO SINEW AND BANDITS INTO ETERNAL HEROES. Â

I MEAN THIS WITH ALL MY HEART AND SOUL

I MEAN

THE SPECTACULAR EMPIRE.