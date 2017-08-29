New Burberry exhibition co-curated by Alasdair McLellan

Since joining the new wave of see-now-buy-now brands, BurberryÂ has been making a case for merging the worlds of art, fashion and photography. Following the most recent collections, the show space has been transformed into an exhibition that gives more context to the initial inspiration.Â

Announced todayÂ is Here We Are â€“ the British labelâ€™s newest exhibition â€“ that will focus on the work of more than 30 of the best social and documentary photographers from the past century. The exhibition is curated by President and chief creative officer of Burberry Christopher BaileyÂ and co-curated by photographer Alasdair McLellanÂ â€“ who will have over 70 of his images featured. Other featured photographers include Â Martin Parr, Dafydd Jones, Brian Griffin and Ken Russell.

In a move from Makerâ€™s House â€“ the home of the brandâ€™s most recent collections and exhibitions â€“ Here We Are will be held over three floors at Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell. The venue will double up as the show space for the upcoming show on September 16 at LFW. Following the show, the collection will be available to purchase online and will also be featured at the exhibition.

On top of all of that, McLellan has also a created a photo-project for Burberry that will be on display at the exhibition and released over the next couple of months.Â

Here We Are is open from September 18 - October 1 at Old Sessions House, 22 Clerkenwell Green,Â London, EC1