What does it mean to be young and in love?

Photography Harry Conway

Love is a heavy word and not an easy topic to conquer – its definition flickers between people and perplexes the best of us. Most develop an understanding of the prospect from pop culture’s romanticised ideals; introduced at a young age and fed to us through advertising, films, and fairytales. But what’s the true power of love? Keen to discover, London-based photographer Harry Conway embarked on an uplifting journey of youthful romance to find the answer. Aiming to expose the holes in the “unwritten rule of remaining single in your adolescence to have ‘fun’ with multiple partners”, Conway finds it “refreshing and beautiful” to document those young couples going against the grain. “The modern world is so chaotic with everything from house prices to careers bombarding the youth. I find something sweetly innocent and brave in the idea of young romance as a reality.” In a hazy-pink photo series, Conway shares the stories he discovered along the way, warts and all. “The modern world is so chaotic with everything from house prices to careers bombarding the youth. I find something sweetly innocent and brave in the idea of young romance as a reality” – Harry Conway Armed with a slide film that expired in the 90s and questioning each couple on the lessons of love, Conway shoots the intimate series: Love Conquers All. As a topic that leaves us all feeling bare, the young photographer overthrows clichés of teen-heartbreak and lovey-dovey stories and instead, pinpoints the stripped-down, raw beauty of love. “This series is for every couple in their adolescence that stuck to their guns and believed in their partners no matter how hard things seemed or how big distractions were. This is for Love.”

EVIE AND UMAIRAH What has your relationship taught you about love? “Our relationship has taught us that love is about learning every day and the only way that is possible is with patience and compromise from both of us. The best thing about being in love at our age is we really are each others best friends, we have a big, mutual friendship group and we party a lot.”

Photography Harry Conway

AURÉLIE AND BEN What’s the best thing about being in love at your age? “Reading together, sitting beneath a window when it's raining and not having to speak. Taking care of the other when they're sick. All this stuff is considered boring and old-natured by many people our age, but to me it's the real good stuff.”

Photography Harry Conway

MEGAN AND TARIQ What has your relationship taught you about love? “Everyone glamourises love and makes out that it’s always perfect, which in my opinion isn’t true. It does have its ups and downs and makes you basically turn into a crazy person. However, love is a truly amazing feeling and it is quite rare to find at such a young age.”

Photography Harry Conway

KIERON AND DINAH What’s the best thing a bout being in love at your age? “A true beauty of being in love at a young age is that all our dangley bits are still in place and not yet being dragged along the floor. Our youth gives us the pleasure of enjoying each other. Life is not promised today, growing old may not be in my future. Living life in the moment is what truly matters to me and in this moment she is my love.”

Photography Harry Conway

LINNÉA AND KAILA What has your relationship taught you about love? “I guess growing up the idea you get from movies and books is that ‘if the love is right then everything will fall into place and work out’. As romantic as that sounds it's not realistic and like anything else in life love needs boundaries, effort, communication, and compromises from both parties’ work. I think the emphasis we put on communicating with each other is really positive and healthy. As opposed to expecting someone to ‘get’ you and your feelings just because you love each other. “

Photography Harry Conway