Harley Weir liberates herself from her previous work

Digressing from the ethereal, up-close-and-personal portraits that we all know and love her for, in June, Harley Weir announced news of a glossy publication, titled Paintings – which stands as her second book to be released by artist-run, publisher/design studio, Loose Joints. From the controversial Calvin Klein ad to the fetishised Balenciaga campaign, to Boundaries and Homes, Weir has embarked on a journey of artistic discovery that has corroborated her title as one of the industries most pragmatic photographers.

Known for tackling topics of sexuality, the gaze and boundaries, Weir has openly discussed her ambivalence when it comes to consent and ownership of an image: “It’s a very interesting thing to hear what a model has to say about what you did that day. And how it belongs to them, really, more than it belongs to you.” In an attempt to eliminate these problems that are associated with photographing others, Weir prohibits any form of human life from her new selection of autonomous work. By removing the presence of people from her images, these photographs show an abstract inspired side to Weir – delicately embracing the simplistic components of an image, capturing form, colour, and movement at their upmost.