Photographs of loved-up teens in the early 00s

If you’ve ever found yourself entangled in some form of British subculture, chances are Ewen Spencer was right there with you.

Following graduation from the University of Brighton in 1997 with a BA in Editorial Photography, the young Geordie made a pre-emptive beeline for the subcultural bibles of the moment. After ‘blagging’ his way into the Sleazenation office (“they definitely weren’t expecting me – I did sort of let myself in”), and encountering then-editor Steve Beale on the stairwell, the photographer soon had his gig: with a bag of film and camera that was good to go, he was sent on a tour of the country, dropping in on parties, raves and gatherings to capture all things naughty as the 20th century began to trickle out.

“I didn’t just skulk around and just make pictures. I talked to people all night. It was like you were just a part of that night, or that coming together of people” – Ewen Spencer

“(I was always) interested in the idea of style and music and youth. I’d grown up with The Face magazine always being there,” he explains. “I shared a room with my older brother, he had a pile of them.”

“Back then, serious photography was seen as having to go halfway across the world to get photographs. I guess the sort of (thing) that I was interested in was just photographing what was on the doorstep. Being British and being young – that was part of that for me.”

In no time at all, Spencer soon found himself established as the elected documenter of hedonistic Britain. A long-running relationship with UK garage – in which he documented the scene’s rise for The Face – only accelerated his etching into countercultural folklore. He was right in there; his name totally synonymous.

“Well, then what happened is that garage scene sort of fizzled out,” he says, recalling its dissipation at the turn of the noughties. “So they came back – The Face – and said, ‘let’s do some pieces on being a teenager in the 21st century’. Obviously, you know, it was the turn of the century – things were changing quite a lot.”