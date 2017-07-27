Photos of Sierra Leone’s LGBT community, where gay is a sin

“The vast majority of people in Sierra Leone look at homosexuality and transsexuality as a perversion of nature, a bit of a freak-show,” explains documentary photographer Lee Price. “Being a heavily religious country, people are taught that being gay is a sin, and this is the view that most – though not all – people hold.”

As part of Hull’s UK City of Culture programme, Price spent a total of two and a half weeks in Freetown – Sierra Leone’s capital, and Hull’s sister city – over two separate trips. As one of 77 countries in which engaging in homosexual acts is still illegal, those caught risk a maximum sentence of life imprisonment; while, in practice, this is rarely enforced, Sierra Leone’s LGBT community still find themselves subjected to threat, harassment, eviction, violence, and ridicule. For Price, it was about telling their story.

“(The community) told me about the daily struggles of being LGBT in Sierra Leone, such as the difficulty in accessing medical care, how they’re turned away from shops in fear of their money bringing bad luck, how some of them have been excluded from their families” – Lee Price

During his time in the country, he was introduced to a young transgender woman living in Freetown; upon visiting her, he soon learned that her house was acting as a secret, self-constructed LGBT sanctuary, in which young people that felt endangered or persecuted for their sexuality could live, exist and take much-needed refuge: they call it the “House of King and Queens”.

“I spent a lot of time at the House of Kings and Queens, speaking with the people who live there, and learning not only about the hardships they face as people of sexual minorities, but also the security and strength the house has given them,” he explains. “They told me about the daily struggles of being LGBT in Sierra Leone, such as the difficulty in accessing medical care, how they’re turned away from shops in fear of their money bringing bad luck, how some of them have been excluded from their families.”