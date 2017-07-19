The only photos you need to see from last month

TORBJØRN RØDLAND’S PHOTOS ARE AN EXERCISE IN UNCOMFORTABLE Norwegian photographer Tørbjørn Rødland takes pleasure in watching his viewer squirm – whether it’s by sticking a pencil through a nose or capturing a post-pubescent boy cuddling a teddy bear. Described as an “undeniable mix of attraction and repulsion”, Rødland has been disturbing the art world since the 90s – with no plans to stop anytime soon. Last month, we took a look at his exhibition, Birthday Sleep, currently showing in Paris until 22 July.

© the artist courtesy Air de Paris, Paris

HOW GORDON PARKS BROKE NEW GROUND FOR BLACK AMERICAN ARTISTS Filmmaker and photographer Gordon Parks quickly recognised the socially transformative power of the camera and used his lens to further the experience and opportunities for Black American artists, particularly between the 1940s and the 1980s. Passing away over ten-years-ago, his influence is still felt today – most recently in Kendrick Lamar’s Jonas Lindstroem directed video for “ELEMENT”. In honour of his current show at Amsterdam’s Foam, we charted the milestone moments which made him a legend.

Photography Gordon Parks, courtesy of and copyright The Gordon Parks Foundation

THE MOST BOUNDARY-PUSHING IMAGES FROM THE DAZED ARCHIVE In June, Dazed was invited to open up its archive and frame its favourite moments where fashion and photography have helped shape gender identity around the city of Belfast. In over 25-years of history, the magazine has worked with some of the most incredible, rule breaking talents. A combination which has resulted in some of the most boundary pushing work ever seen in independent publishing. From Dazed co-founder Rankin to Ben Toms, Harley Weir, and the late, great Matt Irwin, check out our favourites in the gallery below.

Photography Rankin, fashion Alister Mackie, taken from Issue 63

WES ANDERSON NARRATES STEPHEN SHORE’S PHOTOGRAPHY ARCHIVE Dream combo, Wes Anderson and Stephen Shore collide in a new book that takes the photographer’s seminal 1982 book Uncommon Places into new territory. Alongside the director, 13 other artists, curators and visionaries each select a series of unseen images from the project and give them their own spin.

© Stephen Shore, courtesy 303 Gallery, New York

NEW PHOTO BOOK CELEBRATES CULT MODEL GUINEVERE VAN SEENUS Cult model and muse Guinevere Van Seenus was celebrated in a photo book by Drew Jarrett, published early June. Titled Guinevere, the pair trekked into Mother Nature where the 39-year-old immerses herself, nude, in lakes and reclines on river banks. Jarrett told us, “Guinevere, as we all know, has been a muse to many. She is always amazing to collaborate with, and is more beautiful than ever as a woman and not a young girl. She takes her work seriously and gives her all.”

Photography Drew Jarrett

PHOTOGRAPHS CAPTURE THE STORIES BEHIND SCARS The markings on our skin often hold the greatest of stories. Photographer Sophie Mayanne wanted to tap into the narrative potential of our scars in a new series that saw her speak with various people about the highs and the lows of the marks that made them. From car crashes to childhood injuries – each scar is unique.

Photography Sophie Mayanne

FAGGOTS ARE FANTASTIC IN DANIEL NICOLETTA’S LGBT PHOTOS June was the official month of Pride worldwide – a commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, which occurred over three days in New York, from 28 June-1 July 1969. Just years after the events that would bring the fight for gay rights into public discussion, photographer Daniel Nicoletta began documenting the gay scene on the country’s west coast, in San Francisco. In his time behind the lens, he captured Harvey Milk on the campaign trail and years later would be enlisted by Gus Van Sant to work on the director’s biopic of the late politician. In honour of his legacy, Nicoletta’s work was published in a book entitled LGBT San Francisco, of which Sant said, “Danny’s photos are a treasured artistic record of the people who initiated a movement from within their own neighbourhood and the work links that exuberant time to the larger history of LGBT people. The book is a very welcome addition to our enduring collective memory.”

Photography Daniel Nicoletta

@DARKSTOCKPHOTOS POKES FUN AT DISTURBING STOCK IMAGERY Love it or hate it, Instagram has proven to be a platform where genius things can happen. Case in point: @darkstockphotos. For those companies who can’t afford the budgets of commissioning original photography, they can tap into a stock image bank and find a way to illustrate their needs or cause. @darkstockphotos finds the most warped of those images – from “Drunk reckless woman drinking alcohol and holding her crying baby after return from night party” to “Middle-aged man dealing with seasonal depression”. If these weirdo stock photos were created in the hopes that one day they would end up on a feed like @darkstockphotos, then they’ve done their job. These are pure brilliance.

CELEBRATING THE ART OF KHADIJA SAYE, A GRENFELL FIRE VICTIM Last month, more than 80 people died and over 79 people were injured – according to official counts – in the Grenfell Tower blaze in west London. One of those lives taken too soon was artist Khadija Saye, whose photography and legacy we reflected upon on Dazed Digital. One of her best friends, Lou Johnson, said, “She put her heart and soul into every piece of work she made. She forms the most wonderful connections with people and I think that is what people sense when they are being photographed by her – they felt at ease in her presence, they let her in.” Saye’s work is currently on show at Tate Britain, as well as ongoing at the Venice Biennale, until 26 November 2017.

courtesy of Jealous Gallery/Studio of Nicola Green/Tate Britain