Photographing normal bodies having sex in a safe space

The importance of inclusion has been one of the major themes of all of Lauren Crow’s work. Regardless of whether you know the photographer well or have any prior knowledge of her work, you only have to check her website or Instagram to see that each collection by Crow drives home this message. Instantly, we see bodies and sexualities otherwise ignored by the mainstream media not championed for being different, but represented simply as they exist. There’s no grandiose meaning to using these people, and no self serving purpose either; Lauren Crow just shows her friends and peers as they are – and in the case of her new book Lascivious, how they interact sexually.

“My body diverges from what society says is beautiful and acceptable and I know what it is like not seeing it represented.” Crow says. “I tend to be attracted to other folks whose looks and identities deviate from the ‘norm’ and I really seek to make people feel seen and for those seeing to normalise these bodies and identities.”

For those who follow Lauren Crow’s creative Portland peers online, some of these faces will be familiar to you. For the rest of us, they’re a diverse array of how the world actually is, rather than what we usually see. Crow’s casting of her first issue of Lascivious was entirely about allowing others to be themselves, rather than curating specific shots with specific people.

“There are some people I’m pals with that I said, ‘please let me photograph you!’ Others are folks who we linked up on Instagram or through acquaintances and mutually wanted to work together.” Crow explains: “I always check in on people's comfort levels with nudity and sexuality and you can see that in the book with the various levels of smut. Some people we've got sensual implied nudity and others are down for some wild stuff. I kinda leave it up to them and what makes them feel safe and then work within those parameters. The internet is such a blessing for networking and meeting new people!”