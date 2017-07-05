Photos of Jamaica’s beautiful, brutal dancehall culture

Scotland-born, London-raised photographer Ivar Wigan has debuted a new project that documents his two years spent living in Jamaica. Titled Young Love, its backbone is made up of the country’s dancehall community, something Wigan describes as “an institution of the island” which “everyone takes part in one way or another.” The photographer explains, “Church leaders speak out against it, parents might wag a finger at it, but all the youth of the nation live for their homegrown music culture. From the first minute you walk out of the airport you hear dancehall and reggae booming out of the taxis – those sounds follow you everywhere you go on the island. Jamaica is a land of strong passions and music is top of that list.”

Young Love captures dancehall culture within Jamaica’s strip clubs, its backyard parties and the mornings after – the night before melting away in the peaceful stillness of a local’s bedroom. Point-and-shoot photos blessed with dreamy hues of saccharine pinks and lime greens. But, as Wigan tells us, the reality behind the frames are not always as sweet. Although visiting Jamaica since he was a young child – which is where the series gains its name, Young Love – his explains that his early experiences were “rose tinted”. Now in his late 30s, Wigan recalls living in Downtown Kingston last November and December when an area boss was shot, causing a gang war between communities. “There were killings every day – machine guns rattling at night,” he says. “A couple of my good friends have been victims of that kind of conflict, so I’ve seen the harshest side of life in Jamaica.” However, even in his darkest moments on the island, his appreciation for Jamaica is unwavering. “It’s the most beautiful country in the world in my mind and the culture one of the warmest and most exuberant.” He adds that he hopes his series shows “all of that beauty, but there is always a dark side to life too and I feel it’s important to show an honest portrait from every angle.”