The paradise island where almost everybody is colourblind

Nestling deep within the Pacific Ocean is a tiny atoll called Pingelap. Remarkable not just for its paradisal jungles and ocean vistas, but for the rare genealogy its islanders share. Known as the ‘Island of the Colourblind’, Pingelap has a high concentration of people presenting achromatopsia-gen, a genetic trait that causes severe colour blindness. Fascinated by this unusual phenomenon, photographer Sanne de Wilde travelled to the island in 2015, asking how does someone who can’t see colour experience it? If you're curious as to how, her findings have been printed in an opalescent tome with Hannibal Publishing, set to be released at Festival Circulation(s) this week.

The Flemish native – who recently scooped the Kolga 2016 Award and Nikon Press Promising Photographer Award 2016 – first appeared on the radar with her series “Snow White”. A project that highlighted and subsequently confronted perceptions of Albinism, and inadvertently lead her on the trail to “Island of the Colorblind”: “A Belgian radio invited me to talk about my fascination for rare, site specific, genetic trails creating collective (physical) identities within (geographically or socially isolated) communities. A young Belgian achromatopsic man heard me talk and sent me an email saying ‘I have a story for you’. I met him and came to know of the existence of Pingelap. It was as if he presented me with a gift”

The project takes its name from Anthropologist-cum-neurologist Oliver Sacks’ bestselling 1996 title, which chronicled his investigation into the lives of Micronesian achromatopes. De Wilde was aware of the book but laments “I wrote to Oliver Sacks, but by then his illness had reached the final stage and no longer allowed him to respond to me. He passed away the week I left for Pingelap.” Like de Wilde, Sacks was drawn to the myth that circled the island. A tale that began in the 18th-century, when a catastrophic typhoon swept over Pingelap killing all but three Islanders, one of whom was the colourblind king.