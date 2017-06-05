You can now get a slice of art history for $100

Magnum doesn’t need an introduction – but for those of you who have been sleeping, it is perhaps the most renowned photo agency in the world, in the whole of history.

Founded in Paris in 1947 as an artists’ co-operative by photographers Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, David “Chim” Seymour, and George Rodger, Magnum has, in its seven decades, captured some of the most striking, iconic, tragic, polarising and beautiful moments that have ever occurred.

Returning to offer a slice of its history to the public, is Magnum’s Square Print Sale – whereby a selection of 6x6 prints (signed and estate stamped) is on sale for $100 each.

This edition’s theme is “Closer” – a nod to when Capa (dubbed the world’s greatest war photographer at age 25) said, “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”

Whether that’s Eve Arnold in bed with Marilyn Monroe, Martin Parr capturing over-baked sunbathers on a great British beach, or Bruce Davidson sidled up to passengers on a subway train – a huge opportunity to either start or add to your art collection has just opened up. So scroll through the gallery above to see what’s on offer and click here to buy your favourite(s).

Magnum's “Closer” square print sale runs until Friday, 9 June 2017 at 6pm EST