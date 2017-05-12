24 fresh photographers hit London for new show

Last year, when Foam announced the 10th edition of their annual, international talent call, they weren’t short of responses. The invitation – which was introduced by the gallery to identify and celebrate young artists shaping the future of photography through new trends, themes and developments demonstrated in their work – received a staggering 1,494 submissions from 75 different countries, stretched across six continents.

After a long selection process, the Foam jury declared a list of 24 talents as their 2016 winners. The selected photographers – all of whom are under the age of 35 – went on to appear alongside their work in Foam Magazine’s eminent autumn “Talent Issue”, as well having their images appear in the gallery’s travelling group exhibition. After completing in Amsterdam and New York, the Foam Talent instillation is now set to touch down in London for its UK leg, officially launching on May 18 at the Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall.

The collective exhibition – which is visiting London for only the second time – is made up of more than 100 photographs from the selected winners, installed alongside each other. It’s an eclectic, multifaceted assemblage of images and works, from a range of young photographers operating all over the world; be it Stefanie Moshammer’s enigmatic visual journey through the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, Samuel Gratacap’s documentation of stranded migrants confined to Tunisian refugee camps, or model-turned-photographer Louise Parker’s globe-trotting take on the conventions – and constructions – of beauty.

Foam Talent due to run in London for a month, with a special opening by Dazed’s co-founder Jefferson Hack on May 17, 7pm. Keep an eye on Dazed Digital this week as we profile four on-the-rise talents.

Full List of Artists include: Sofia Ayarzagoitia (MX), Juno Calypso (UK), Bubi Canal (ES/US), Paolo Ciregia (IT), Sam Contis (US), Jack Davison (UK), Nicolo Degiorgis (IT), Katinka Goldberg (SE/NO), Andrea Grützner (DE), Samuel Gratacap (FR), Maxime Guyon (FR), Felicity Hammond (UK), Alexandra Hunts (UA/NL), Taejoong Kim (KR), Nico Krijno (ZA), Leo Maguire (UK), Stefanie Moshammer (AT), Andrés Felipe Orjuela (CO), Antonio Ottomanelli (IT), Daan Paans (NL), Louise Parker (US), Andrejs Strokins (LV), Ilona Szwarc (PL/US) and Daisuke Yokota (JP)

Foam Talent London opens on May 18 at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall, 22 Newport Street, London, SE11 6AY