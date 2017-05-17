The only photos you need to see from last month

Photography Joshua Woods

PORTRAITS FROM ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST YOUTHFUL CITIES With over 60 per cent of its population under 25-years-old, Tashkent in Uzbekistan is one of the world’s most youthful cities. Photographer Hassan Kurbanbaev captured the style and attitude of its citizens in a series that screams 90s youth culture defined, but goes deeper than just Nirvana t-shirts, chokers, and DIY tattoos.

Photography Hassan Kurbanbaev

PREVIEW A NEW BOOK OF UNPUBLISHED PRINCE PHOTOS It’s been just over one year since Prince passed away at age 57. Last month, Steve Parkes released Picturing Prince, a book dedicated to his time spent working with The Purple One from the late 80s until the early 00s and a cornucopia of rarely or never seen images that Parkes discussed in detail here.

All images © Steve Parke

EXCLUSIVE: PREVIEW THE FIRST PLACES+FACES MAGAZINE It’s become typical for the London-born photography blog turned clothing label to sell out anything it makes within minutes of its release. So it's no surprise that when Places+Faces – aka Ciesay and Soulz – published its first full-sized magazine, it rose to the same fate. Photographing everyone from Lil Yatchy to Frank Ocean in P+F's garms, the magazine is a tome of hip hop's biggest stars. If you didn't manage to beg, borrow or steal one, then here's what you missed out on.

RYAN MCGINLEY TALKS COMING FULL CIRCLE “We were magnets to each other because we all were children of chaos”, said Ryan McGinley last month while discussing his monograph The Kids Were Alright – a play on words of the title for his solo show at the Whitney in 2003, The Kids Are Alright. Speaking candidly about the hedonistic heights and lows of his life on New York’s Lower East Side during that time, McGinley reflected on friends and family and how he survived it all.

Courtesy Ryan McGinley and team (gallery, inc.) © Ryan McGinley.

RARE PHOTOS OF WARHOL FROM A MAN WHO CALLED HIM AN “ASSHOLE” Larry Fink didn't have a heart for Warhol, which is why his photos from an 80s photoshoot – unpublished until now – are incredibly brilliant. In a time (then and now) where Warhol is held up as a Pop Art God, it's a refreshing insight into a man that Fink called a “prop”. “I had put him in a place where he was on a level of discomfort and that’s what I intended to do: to make him uncomfortable – because that’s what he deserved”, the photographer told us, sharing photos from his latest book release, Fink on Warhol: New York Photographs of the 1960s by Larry Fink, whereby a Manhattan-dwelling Warhol and co. are starkly juxtaposed amongst the impoverished youth of the Lower East Side.

© Larry Fink

FEEL THE FIERY FURY OF US CIVIL RIGHTS IN A NEW BOOK On the heels of the award-winning documentary narrated by Denzel Washington, I Am Not Your Negro came a partnership between James Baldwin’s writing and Steve Schapiro’s photography. Documenting the rising swell of tensions during America’s Civil Rights Era, both Baldwin and Schapiro’s work come together to capture a defining, fiery moment in history.

Photography Steve Schapiro

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE QUEER AND MUSLIM? “What does it mean to be queer and Muslim?” is the question posed to readers of a new book titled Being Queer. Feeling Muslim by photographer Lia Darjes. An ongoing, global series, Darjes gathers touching anecdotes from Muslims around the world who are owning their sexuality and identity and who she hopes will provide a role model for those still searching for theirs.

Photography Lia Darjes

A CELEBRATION OF THE GAP TOOTH “Every person I’ve met in the past year, we’ve instantly gravitated towards one another – like crazy gap magnets,” revealed Joshua Woods, a proud owner of a large gap between his two front teeth. His photo series Gap, shot exclusively for Dazed Digital, is an homage to something that he once believed was a flaw. Better still – while Gap might have been his own proud declaration, Woods tells us that after the shoot was published, dozens of people began reaching out to him over social media with selfies and their own stories of self-empowerment.

Photography Joshua Woods