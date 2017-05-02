Viviane Sassen’s new photobook on friendship and femininity

Viviane Sassen’s work has many faces. It is by turns beautiful and disorientating, characterised by an aesthetic which operates way beyond the traditional confines of a single medium. Accurately described as a creative polymath, Sassen’s skill-set spans performance, photography and installation as well as design, collage, and fashion, her imagery is as expansive as it is immersive, with an unquantifiable reach.

One of the best ways to appreciate the photographer’s rich body of work is through her photo books. Her latest, Roxane II, is a follow-up to Sassen’s 2012 book Roxane, and continues to tell the story of an enduring, and reciprocal, affinity with creative collaborator and muse Roxane Danset. Although it is Danset’s nude form that is laid bare throughout the book’s pages, Sassen’s presence can be felt lingering in the shadows and in the pervading graphic overlays. “It is a mutual portrait,” says Danset of Roxane II, supporting the book’s poetic prelude, “when I take a glance at our selves I hold my breath and see us expand in colours and clouds bursting from a mouth. Are they yours or mine?”

For Sassen, the body is a ‘canvas’. Used both as a surface and as a reference point, so much of the photographer’s work is based on identity and through their creative merger, Danset and Sassen are able to take this exploration a step further for Roxane II: “I feel that Roxane and I have grown in our mutual trust and understanding, we dare to take it a step further. So the nudes in the new book were a logical next step in exposing ourselves even further to each other.”

Ahead of the book’s release this month, we speak to Danset and Sassen about their shared vision and their fluid sense of self.

“It felt like the right time to open up a necessary dialogue and to depict what it feels like to be a wife, a professional and an artist – as separate entities and all at once” – Roxane Danset

Where did you meet each other?

Roxane Danset: We met in the spring of 2009. Our first meeting was on set and it had the potential to be a very stressful job – I had just lost my suitcase on a flight and Viviane was managing a menswear fashion shoot, actually, she was flitting between a handful of shoots at the time. However, it wasn’t stressful at all and this level of balance we found that day – amidst the chaos – has stayed with us throughout the course of our relationship.

Viviane Sassen: Yes! We met for the first time on a shoot in Tenerife, on the windy mountain of El Teide. I had never met Roxane before and I was instantly blown away by her presence. I thought she looked like a movie star – she’s such a classic beauty. There’s something very elegant and at the same time very modern about Roxane. I guess she reflects the kind of woman I would like to be, but quite frankly never will be: cool, fearless smart and with the kindest heart!

How would you describe the differences and the similarities that exist between Roxane and Roxane II?

Roxane Danset: Well they compare in the sense that Viviane is the photographer and I am the subject. When I look back at Roxane I, I see myself as a young woman searching for something… I was still looking for so much, for my place in the world, in work, in love, in family, and in art. For Roxane II, six years later, so many of these questions had been answered. Roxane II is different, she’s confident and she’s fierce! Viviane and I – I feel – painted motherhood. It felt like the right time to open up a necessary dialogue and to depict what it feels like to be a wife, a professional and an artist – as separate entities and all at once.

And the differences, well you know, six years ago when we were working on our first book, Viviane asked me whether I would pose naked. I called her back in 2016 and told her... yes, I will now! There are so many ideas and photographs exploring this concept of femininity and the body, but very little of which we collectively seem to be able to relate to. Roxane and Roxane II put very plainly, is about two women exploring their friendship through an artistic collaboration and a shared, single vision – womanhood.

Viviane Sassen: Roxane I investigates what it means to be ‘female’ and Roxane II stretches these concepts further. Our collaboration is all about mutual trust. Once we get ourselves into this habit, this ‘place’ where we are able to create images together, it’s a never-ending flow of creative ideas and experimentation. There is no structure with us and that’s the beauty of it. Roxane brings me to an unknown territory, and I believe I do the same for her. Together, we explore untouched space for the first time.

I mean it helps because we are both preoccupied with the female gaze. We want to create images of women that explore the psychology of collaboration and inclusivity. To cherish the female body and mind with all its imperfections, that’s really important to both of us.