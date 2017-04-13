The only photos you need to see from last month

Photography Pixy Liao

CAMPBELL ADDY TALKS SEXUALITY AND SPIRITUALITY IN HIS WORK British-Ghanian photographer Campbell Addy presented a collection of images influenced by his upbringing as a Jehovah’s Witness and ultimately his coming out as a gay man. While he broke away from the religion he kept the scripture Matthew 7:7&8 (“seek, and ye shall find”) close to his heart, explaining, “(It) has resonated with me for whatever it is I want in life, I need to seek it out and find solace in my resolve”, which he says influenced the works.

Photography Campbell Addy

ANDY WARHOL’S PHOTOS FROM A LIFE CHANGING TRIP TO CHINA Think Andy Warhol, think New York. Which is why it’s so delightful to see the artist out of his element, in full tourist mode, on a trip to China that would go on to influence his career from that point on.

Courtesy of Phillips

RICKY FLORES BRONX BURNING HIP HOP PHOTOS During the decade that the Bronx burned, most turned a blind eye to a moment in history that was razing entire blocks. Not photographer Ricky Flores, who used his lens as a tool to document how its residents found hope in the rise of hip hop as an art movement.

Photography Ricky Flores

TEEN BOYS AND BOREDOM COLLIDE AMONGST THE BEAUTY OF ICELAND Grace Ahlbom and Julian Klincewicz joined creative forces for an ongoing body of work that saw them trip to Iceland to follow a boy named Snorri and his friends around, capturing their often mundane lives to present part of it in Japan, with the rest to come this summer.

Photography Grace Ahlbom

THIS ONE IMAGE TELLS THE STORY OF UK RAVE Matthew Smith was one photographer at the forefront of rave and protest culture in the UK during the 90s and 00s. Now he is collecting a series of his images in the recently Crowdfunded book Exist To Resist which is currently in production. In honour of its imminent arrival, Smith spoke with us about one of his favourite, unpublished images from the 00s UK rave scene.

Photography Matthew Smith

MAGNUM’S ALEX WEBB ON THE POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Master of capturing serendipitous moments in full-blown technicolour, Alex Webb spoke with Dazed Digital about his latest project Slant Rhymes, created alongside his wife, the poet and photographer Rebecca Norris Webb.

Photography Alex Webb

PHOTOS OF NEW YORK TAKEN THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE I’ve always told my (more sensible) self that nothing good happens after 3am, but Richard Renaldi’s photographs of New Yorkers after a night out certainly shoot that down. Black and white portraits with no other information but the time that they occurred are a reminder of the magical moments that a great example of ‘you snooze, you lose’.

Courtesy of the artist and Benrubi Gallery. © Richard Renaldi

SEE MEN AND WOMEN EXCHANGE ROLES OF SEX AND POWER IN CHINA

Chinese photographer Pixy Liao returns with a new exhibition entitled Lady & Gentleman. Featuring self-portraits of herself and her Japanese boyfriend, the works are a continuation of her exploration of the roles of sex and gender in relationships, particularly within her home country.

Photography Pixy Liao

PHOTOS OF EAST LONDON IN THE 80S BEFORE IT CHANGED FOREVER A pre-gentrified Dalston is remembered in this series of images taken by photographer Andrew Holligan. In an accompanying article on Dazed Digital, Ronojoy Dam, Dazed's group creative director and lifetime east London local, shares some poignant thoughts on the changes he has watched the area go through over the past few decades.

Photography Andrew Holligan