Photos that explore alternate masculinities

As a society, we speak often about ‘masculinity’ as if it’s a fixed concept, one with a stable, universal meaning. The reality is, however, that there are various alternate masculinities rarely discussed or even acknowledged by mainstream media. Offering a remedy to these one-dimensional portrayals are Robert Summers and Stiofan O’Ceallaigh, co-curators of upcoming exhibition HE, which promises to “question and queer ‘masculinity’”.

Opening tonight at LA’s Last Projects, the exhibition features work by Dazed favourites Matt Lambert, Slava Mogutin and Florian Hetz, alongside various other pieces which aim to make us question what it truly means to be ‘masculine’ in a society still dominated by traditional ideals and gender roles. Ahead of the launch, we reached out to the co-curators to discuss Trump, toxic masculinity and the ever-increasing importance of diverse representation.

What was the catalyst for this exhibition – why now?



Robert Summers:I had an urge to do this show after seeing a lot of art that was rethinking masculinity, at least according to my reading of them. Also, I have seen, as most of us have, a rise in traditional, dominant ‘masculinity’ with the rise of ‘Trumpism’ and Brexit alongside the rise of nationalism and ‘traditional’ gender roles. Masculinity, as of late has morphed into ‘toxic masculinity’, so I felt an urgent need, as an art historian and curator who does queer work, to do a show that revisits and re-intervenes with this notion of ‘masculinity’.

Stiofan O’Ceallaigh: I felt it was necessary to champion new, or alternative, forms of ‘masculinity’ – everything from femme, non-binary, androgyny, female and queer masculinities. From the show’s inception, as well as creating the title ‘HE’, I kept at the forefront of my selection process artworks – specifically video works – that subvert, question and queer traditional masculine traits: namely, assertiveness, sexual dominance and protectiveness.

The works on show mirror the cross-cultural and gender conversations about these traits and the reactions on social media. Without social media, this art show wouldn't have the level of reach or international pool of talent it currently has. This is a really exciting time for ‘HE’, which will act as a satellite show and sounding board for a much larger version of the show in 2018/19. The hope is that the show will tour internationally.

Queer masculinities – trans and female masculinities – are often erased from mainstream discussions. Why do you think this is?

Robert Summers: It’s simple – these masculinities confuse and problematise, if not terrorise, dominant notions of masculinity, which is what we’re seeking to do. The gallery, museum and art history worlds are still relatively conservative, so these images which queer something as old as traditional masculinity aren’t readily accepted. It’s only recently that feminist art shows have been in major exhibitions, and I think we’re a few decades away from any queer – which does not necessarily mean LGBT – exhibitions taking place in the dominant art world.