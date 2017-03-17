An erotically charged series of male and female nudes

Below we talked to Mari about her inspiration for Speak Easy, and how she delves behind the masks people present themselves with in our highly judgemental society.

Photojournalist-come-fashion photographer Sarai Mari shotÂ model Lyndsey Scott for ourÂ January 2010 issue Â of Dazed admits to being heavily influenced byÂ Helmut Newton â€™s strong, sexual representations of women, of which motivate her in her mission to encourage confidence in young women.

Speak Easy launches with an exhibition â€“ running from 30 March to 15 April at the hpgrp Gallery in New York â€“ and opening ceremony on 31 March from 6pm. Art directed by Miguel Polidano , with words by Xerxes Cook, the book was inspired by the gender roles men and women play within our culture. In a society obsessed with labels and categorisations, Mari hopes the previously defined terms will fall way.Â FeaturingÂ Clara Paget, Hikari Mori,Â Janice Dickinson , and more, photographer Sarai Mariâ€™s new book is aÂ celebration of the human body.

Japanese photographer Sarai Mari Â has released her second book via Damiani Books, Speak Easy, continuing her focus on the naked body (her previous book Naked Â was a monograph of female nudes). Growing up in a small Japanese town where traditionally women were encourgaed to be shy and quiet, Mari rebelled while others conformed. She left her village at 18, eventually venturing to New York in the hopes of finding a free-spirited community. For her latest project, Mari produces an erotically charged series of both male and female â€“ mainly in black and white, her favourite medium.Â

You mention that since you were a child you have rebelled against these rules and societalÂ definitions of 'woman' â€“Â tell us more.

Sarai Mari:Â I grew up on a small mountain which is a world heritage UNESCO site in Japan and every society there has codes of conduct for how people should behave. Traditionally women are supposed to be shy and quietly mannered,Â andÂ people are scared of being isolated or left behind. They conformed to fit in and I tried to push against it. I was loud, behaved like a free-woman and drove a bigÂ motor-cycle when I was teenager, withÂ bleach blonde hair â€“Â a bit crazy for myÂ villageÂ people.

I moved out of my tiny village when I was 18-years-old and went to the second largest metropolitan city in Japan â€“ Osaka â€“ then I went to Los Angeles to study photography. I had to get out of the small society quickly to see the world and find people who had the same free-spirit as myself. I wanted to prove what I could doÂ andÂ doÂ somethingÂ different. This reflects my work deeply, I see people inside and out. There is so much background information I can get when I shoot the model, but IÂ am dedicated to theÂ moment I see before me andÂ to photographing a unique side.Â

How does your book "celebrate all definitions of gender and sexuality"?

Sarai Mari:Â Now is an easier world for gender. I wanted to express modelsâ€™Â personas in my book. There is nothing to divide men and women and LGBT people â€“ this book is genderless and timeless.

As a society we are obsessed with defining, giving labels and gendering roles, objects and even colours â€“ what is it about our culture that causes this need to categorise everything?

Sarai Mari:Â Everyone has too muchÂ prejudice over others. There are too many hate crimes. In the news I see the 'threat' immigantsÂ pose toÂ countries now, and it is clear we are still holding onto racism, sexism, homophobia,Â xenophobia and more.Â IÂ wantedÂ to catch a moment beyondÂ those feelings and prejudices.

The women you shoot often look powerful and defiant, do you feel an obligation to empower women in your photographs?

Sarai Mari:Â Yes very much so, but powerful women have a dark side also â€“ I like the contrast. They can be fragile and sensitive. I like all strong women who push their lack of freedom to make them even stronger.

You talk about how "in our radically changing and highly judgmental society, people are often scared of being isolated or left behind." Are we using certain social media platforms as a mask?

Sarai Mari:Â Yes exactly. Itâ€™s a convenient way to let all the world know how fabulous you are, but there are too many layers of mask hiding the truth of yourself. Everyone knows that we areÂ all faking it everyday, little byÂ little, but one day it will become the truth and there will be no going back.