Living on America’s margins in a 9/11 shadow

Acclaimed photobook Disco Night Sept 11 saw Peter van Agtmael capturing America’s role in global conflict between 2006-2013, chronicling the lives of the soldiers he met in the field. Three years later, its follow up, Buzzing at the Sill, continues to tackle the country’s troubled relationship with war, exploring the US in the shadow of post-9/11 society.

Unlike previous work in Iraq and Afghanistan, the book deals with the aftermath of 21st-century interventionism in America itself, seeking to understand how the country’s role in the world has affected, shaped and informed its own communities domestically. From a KKK rally in Maryland, to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Peter’s images explore the various idiosyncrasies of the United States, focusing on tensions of race, class, and power. Buzzing At The Sill reverberates rage and vulnerability in equal measure, presenting America as a wounded beast as a result of its political climate.

Following the book’s release, we spoke to van Agtmael about isolation, rhetoric and how his journey helped him form a better understanding of his country.

Why did you decide to explore themes and issues deriving from conflict from a domestic, American perspective?

Peter van Agtmael: The book basically came from work I’d been doing in Iraq and Afghanistan for quite a few years – I got to know America through these wars. I set out to do work travelling through America, touching upon all the themes that I encountered in war and later began encountering while travelling through America.

Why did you choose Buzzing at the Sill as the title?

Peter van Agtmael: It was seeing a science fiction play called The Nether. There was a line from a Theodore Roethke poem called In Dark Time, so after the play, I went back and read the poem. Something made me feel that this poem was important to me. I kept going back to it, over 18 months or so – at that point I was looking for a title for the book. Something, subconsciously, told me that it was buried in that poem. By process of elimination, I ended up with Buzzing at the Sill.

“The result of that is a pretty deromanticised, demystified, demythologised version of America. There’s a certain relief in having one’s eyes open to more kinds of honest truths” – Peter van Agtmael

For the book, you spent time with lots of different marginal communities. What are your favourite memories from doing so?

Peter van Agtmael: There were two that I probably enjoyed the most. One is the Kentucky Derby. I’d go down with a good friend of mine, Christian Hansen, whom the book is dedicated to. He’s one of these figures who can – with great sincerity, fearlessness and credible eccentricity – just talk to any stranger he so pleases, in a way that is often kind of bizarre yet, somehow, charming. We went to the derby like seven times. It combined a particular friendship and landscape with a lot of powerful moments, in a tiny little radius.

The other most fulfilling part was spending time with Lyniece Nelson and her family in Detroit. I met them through an assignment after her transgender daughter was murdered after she became a confidential informant. For whatever reason, I clicked with them from the first minute. We just became friends and comfortable quickly, so I kept going back there and documenting their experience of living in these margins.

Considering the book deals with the aftermath of American interventionism, many of the images themselves are isolated and distant. Did you find that juxtaposition interesting?

Peter van Agtmael: The book is kind of a chapter in one much larger book that is essentially about those questions. A big part of my identity was drawn from covering Iraq and Afghanistan – this book is about processing those experiences and processing the things that led us, as a country, into these conflicts. The photos in the book are as you say. On the one hand, they’re a window into these worlds and on the other, they’re a mirror up to myself.