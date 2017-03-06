Preview a new exhibition of post-Eastern Bloc youth

Baby, I Like It Raw: Post-Eastern Bloc Photography and Video, a photography and video exhibition that epitomes raw post-Eastern Bloc youth culture, is open now at the Czech Centre in New York. Curated by Czech-born Marie Tomanova and architectural historian Thomas Beachdel, the show features many artists showing in the United States for the very first time.

While the aesthetics of post-Eastern Bloc and Soviet Union states are becoming increasingly idolised by the West, it is surely no coincidence that this show comes at a time where ties between West and East are wearing thin. Held in the very symbol of the Czech contribution in the United States – dedicated to strengthening cultural ties between the Czech Republic and United States – this exhibition is a call for cultural understanding, as well as a platform for these artists to define their identity.

Featured photographers include Gorsad, a Kiev-based art collective who focus on the steely youth of Ukraine, Daniel King, an Australian-born photographer who found himself capturing Ukrainian teens in the midst of the Revolution, and Sonya Kydeeva, who explores moments of modern masculinity in Russia. While Sam Centore, a student at the Pratt Institute, shows his latest film “Hungry Boy”, spotlighting queer identity and inspired by the lack of diversity of LGBTQ film festivals.

A collision of east and west, Baby, I Like It Raw: Post-Eastern Bloc Photography and Video is set to engage with New York’s multi-ethnic community in a celebration of the defiance, freedom and erotic nature of youth as they grapple with societal collapse.

Baby, I Like It Raw: Post-Eastern Bloc Photography and Video exhibition runs until 4 April. Click here for more information