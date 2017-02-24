Chinese photographer Ren Hang has reportedly died

Chinese photographer and provocateur Ren Hang has reportedly died at the age of 29.

The news was first broken by friends of the artist, who began paying tribute on social media today. According to them, Ren passed away this morning in Berlin.

“My friend Ren Hang left us this morning in Berlin,” wrote publisher Pierre Bernard. “I am sad and in shock.”

Belgian gallerist Dries Roelens – who runs Stieglitz19 gallery, where Ren’s work is now being exhibited – also appeared to confirm the news. “Ren Hang, RIP, poet, photographer, magician...” he wrote on Facebook. “You were the best, the most magical.”

Dutch publication DeMorgen has since alleged that the photographer committed suicide, claiming that the news had been confirmed by the photographer’s “entourage sources.”