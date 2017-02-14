Are you the next big photographer?

It’s no secret that creative industries can be difficult to break into. D&AD is looking to actively combat this with a series of awards committed to the promotion of global talent across a range of fields. Applications are currently open for the Next Photographer Award, launched in partnership with Getty Images. Photographers of all ages from all countries can submit their work to a panel of experienced judges. Better still, there are no genre specifications – whether you’re passionate about fashion, documentary, art or advertising, the contest is open to you.

Last year’s title went to Tam Hoi Ying, a photographer committed to raising awareness of human rights violations in China. Entitled Being Disappeared, her powerful imagery depicts a series of political texts scrawled on a bathroom wall before being hastily wiped out and obscured by a red curtain. Not only is her work visually arresting, it is indicative of the ways in which Chinese activists are detained, locked up and punished for daring to voice their opinions.

The winner will receive a $5,000 grant from Getty Images and paid travel from anywhere in the world to the D&AD Festival in April, where the winning and shortlisted work will be showcased. If you make the Shortlist you also get one-to-one portfolio reviews with judges and mentors – and a host of prizes all designed to not only spotlight but actively nurture emerging talent.

Entries cost £25, deadline for entries is 22nd February