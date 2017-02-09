The only photos you need to see from the last month

Photography Nan Goldin

SEE THE PHOTOS THAT GOT REN HANG ARRESTED Chinese photographer Ren Hang is no stranger to controversy, and his first monograph, published last month by Taschen, is evidence of that. For the most part, his portraits are of his friends nude, pissing on one another, holding each other’s genitals, or frolicking in trees, streams and on mountains. While that sounds simple, it’s the spontaneity in Hang’s photos alongside a juxtaposition of nature and nudity that makes his work so addictive.

Photography Ren Hang, courtesy of Taschen

YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE TO WOLFGANG TILLMANS In one week’s time, the Tate Modern will host a retrospective of photographer-artist-activist, Wolfgang Tillmans’, work. From the late-80s, when he held his first exhibition in a cafe in Hamburg to 2016, when he spearheaded an artistic response in support of the ‘Remain’ campaign, his work is the definition of multi-hyphenate and thus, extremely difficult to define in any short amount of words. Which is why we created this 26-letter, comprehensive guide to his career.

Courtesy of Wolfgang Tillmans

MEETING THE 18-YEAR-OLD PHOTOGRAPHER WHO JUST SHOT FKA TWIGS Last month, twigs and Nike released a campaign lensed by relatively unknown 18-year-old photographer David Uzochukwu. With twigs penchant for finding and nurturing emerging talents, we caught up with the (justifiably) excited photographer to talk how he went from shooting serene self-portraits to capturing one of the biggest music stars today for a global campaign.

Photography David Uzochukwu

WHAT PAGE 3 COULD LOOK LIKE IF WOMEN MADE IT Chloe Sheppard returns with her take on The Sun’s Page 3. In her universe, though, these girls and women come in all shapes and sizes, of different skin colours, and of varying backgrounds. One requirement, they’re all dunked in glitter. A reclamation of what was arguably one of the most divisive pages in a British newspaper, the photos were published in the now sold out zine, Lust for Life, alongside Lana del Rey lyrics.

Photography Chloe Sheppard, Makeup Thomasin Waite

YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE TO NAN GOLDIN Nan Goldin’s name is synonymous with New York’s underground scene in the late 70s and throughout the 80s – but it’s a categorisation that she, in fact, detests. Over her four-decade-long career, she has shot in Berlin, Zurich, Boston, and Tokyo, to name a few other cities, but her work has remained as honest, candid and, at times, harrowing, as it always has been. In celebration of Goldin, we published the ultimate guide on her oeuvre.

Photography Nan Goldin, courtesy of Matthew Marks Gallery

MEET HASSAN HAJJAJ, THE ‘ANDY WARHOL OF MARRAKECH’ Moroccan-born, UK-based photographer Hassan Hajjaj, like Warhol did, has built a rich body of work by finding influence in a melting pot of subcultures from both countries that he calls home – including the fashion, music and art worlds. This results in an incredible mix of colours and materials – think Vuitton niqabs and Puma headscarves – that offer an exhilarating counter-narrative to the east-west narrative that’s not only tiring but damaging.

Courtesy of L'Atelier 21, Casablanca, Morocco

SANDY KIM SHARES HER MOST INTIMATE WORK TO DATE Admittedly, Sandy Kim hadn’t updated her photo blog for three years, so it’s understandable how delighted we were when she announced her show last month at LA’s Little Big Man Gallery, featuring new works. In her own words, she’s changed a lot, therefore so has her work – however, it still retains an openness that helped her make a name for herself in New York’s art scene over five years ago. She even let attendees rifle through her personal computer. We caught up with her to find out more.

Photography Sandy Kim