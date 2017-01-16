Sandy Kim shares her most intimate work to date

The day of the opening, we caught up with Kim to discuss how she’s changed, why she’s oversharing and her love affair with Los Angeles.

Analog Brain also sees Kim return to installation – her 2015 show at the Ever Gold Gallery in San Francisco featured two friends dancing in drag – however, this marks her first major installation piece. On the walls of Kim's recreated studio are print-outs of her “greatest hits” – including friend Sky Ferreira’s recent Playboy cover , for which they collaborated on the creative direction. In the exhibition's photo series, Kim takes us outside to view the world through her lens with shots captured in and around Los Angeles and mixes portraits, landscapes and illuminated end frames taken on 35mm film.

Since Ryan McGinley marked her as one of his favourite rising photographers in 2010, Sandy Kim has given viewers a glimpse into her world through raw and often NSFW documentary work. After gaining notoriety for her candid photos of friends and models around New York, Kim went on to transcend the fashion world with campaigns for DARKDRON and Iceberg . Now she’s stripping it all back in a new show titled Analog Brain, at LA’s Little Big Man Gallery. Featuring unseen work from the last six years, the show also gives viewers a chance to view her process – with her desktop on display, ready for viewers to rifle through. However, with no time after hanging the show to filter the content of her computer (invoices included), Kim admits that the opening was a touch too intimate for her and is planning on a few “tweaks” for the show's full run.

How was the opening of the show?

Sandy Kim: The turn-out was great. I was a little bit nervous because I’ve not had a solo show in LA yet. I was working right up until it opened because I was making the video part of the show. I’ve been collecting screen tests of all my friends on VHS for the past ten years and I couldn’t get them to burn onto DVDs.

Can you tell us about the exhibition?

Sandy Kim: There’s big framed photos of palm trees and sunset images that I’ve shot since I’ve been in LA. There’s also an interactive installation (where) we recreated my studio and took everything from notes and garbage, to all the film and medical weed canisters I’ve collected. I collect crazy things because I think I want to make something out of them.

This is my first time creating something that people can interact with and experience. I have notes on the wall, a story Colby (Hewitt, former DIIV drummer and Kim's boyfriend) wrote when he first me. All the photos that I’ve shot over the years are tacked to the walls. Photos from way back when I was in San Francisco, partying images, landscapes... Somebody called it a wall of my greatest hits.

Also included is my computer – I thought people would look at some pictures but people were going in on it. I didn’t filter through it before the opening so I had invoices on there, and people were going through my search history. There was not a single time in the opening that the computer was free.

Do you think you’ve shared too much?

Sandy Kim: I didn’t feel that way while I was putting the installation together but I felt that way after the opening. I didn’t have time to fine tune it. I had friends saying, “Dude, you need to go and make sure people aren’t digging too deep”. People were looking into my Photo Booth images from San Francisco, and I know there's things that shouldn’t be on there. There are some things I gotta tweak.

“Sometimes I’ll just get the perfect photo when I’m not thinking. Sometimes when I try and take a perfect photo it will be a shit photo. With film, you never really know” – Sandy Kim

Are you more private with your photography?

Sandy Kim: There’s definitely photos that I wouldn’t share because they could be incriminating to some people, or me. I take photos of anything. There's also photos I’ve taken that I plan to share later on.

You have such a strong aesthetic, capturing intimate moments. How do you replicate that when you shoot editorial?

Sandy Kim: I usually like to get to know the person first. When I shot Travis Scott and Young Thug, I spoke to them before and Travis invited me to his house. I think it’s important to shoot people while they’re talking, almost so they won’t notice.

Do you only shoot on film or do you shoot digital sometimes?

Sandy Kim: I only shoot film now. People are more drawn to my film work. I have a Purple cover coming out in two weeks. I did about 20 digital shots for that but they didn’t want to see them. For me, digital takes so much longer with retouching. If you’re shooting digital you have to create your own style. If you just take a raw image and do nothing to it, it’s gonna look like a shitty digital image that anybody can take.

I still have a digital camera. Colby comes on set with me sometimes and I’ll have him shoot digital too (he studied photography). I have two or three point-and-shoots, three film SLR cameras and a digital camera. There’ll be four hanging on my neck, Colby will have one or two and we’ll just rotate.

Is there such a thing as a perfect photograph for you?

Sandy Kim: It depends on my mood. Sometimes I’ll just get the perfect photo when I’m not thinking. Sometimes when I try and take a perfect photo it will be shit. With film, you never really know. That’s the beauty of it... It’s a surprise in the end. For me, at least.