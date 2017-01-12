Photos of the forgotten teenagers of Thatcher's Britain

Extraordinary photos taken by working-class photographer Tish Murtha (1956–2013) over 20 years ago show the startling effects of mass youth unemployment in some of the most deprived areas of Britain. As Thatcher’s new government policies began to take hold, the North of England was badly affected by the closure of many industrial factories, leaving young people with little alternative option but to end up on the dole.

Murtha returned to Newcastle after a stint at photography school, to document intimate scenes of daily life in Youth Unemployment (1981) which involved the marginalised people she grew up around. The radical photos even triggered a debate in the House of Commons, which highlighted the failure of the government's earlier Youth Opportunities Programme to provide meaningful work for young people. At the time, over three million people in Britain were unemployed – the highest figure since the 1930s Great Depression.

The overwhelming sense of youth alienation and despair is evident in the photos, but their gritty social realism nonetheless includes occasional glimpses of hope, innocence and even vitality.

Young kids run amok among the derelict terraces, giving us a unique view of a dystopian wonderland among the fag-ends and broken windows. Throughout all this, Murtha never lost sight of the real need for social change that became the driving inspiration behind her work. We chatted to her daughter Ella about her late mum’s courageous vision and unique intimacy with her subjects.

Can you shine some light on what drew Tish towards photographing marginalised subcultures in particular?

Ella Murtha: My mam’s use of photography and approach to it was based on the conviction that the fundamental value of the medium was its capacity to provide direct, accurate and vital records of the conditions, events and experiences that shape our lives.

The increased awareness fostered by thorough and pointed documentation can be a positive influence, in that it helps create the basis for facing and changing those social forces and situations which often appear inevitable. Tish believed that photography was a tool for exploring and even changing the many and varied aspects of our lives.