These photos capture the power of protest on the streets

It’s difficult to think of America’s future without feeling like everything is well and truly fucked. By next week, You-Know-Who will become the 45th president of the United States, leading the country into an uncertain future with the bold promise to “make America great again”.

New York has already become the epicentre of post-election protest. Thousands have taken to the streets outside Trump Tower in the president-elect’s native city, including Lady Gaga. However, you need only take a cursory glance at recent history to see that America’s most populous city has been the battleground for the continuous fight for rights and freedoms of many.

Grassroots movements like the Stonewall riots in 1969 and Occupy Wall Street in 2011 have displayed how the activism of individual New Yorker’s can spark mass change. But these two monumental movements book ended two decades of extreme change. To capture the city’s impressive spirit of protest/rebellion(?), the Bronx Documentary Centre will host the ‘Whose Streets? Our Streets!’ photography exhibition.