The photographer at the heart of London and NY’s underbelly

“I see underground culture as an iceberg. The top is seen by everyone but to understand the size of the iceberg you have to go underwater.” Filmmaker and photographer AboveGround is talking to us about his work with the UK and America’s underground scenes – predominantly with graffiti writers and hip hop artists. “The majority of people I document are low key superheroes and most of the shoots I do lead to new adventures and interesting consequences. I have a camera with me at all times so occasionally when I go on a mission with my mates I end up doing some mad shit or even wake up in a different country,” he adds.

At 31-years-old, the Paris-born artist finds himself flitting between both sides of the Atlantic, residing in London and New York where he continues to build an oeuvre of work that is raw and candid. It’s an inside look into what and who makes the underbelly of these cities tick. Below, we caught up with the elusive artist over email.

Can you tell us about your relationship with the subjects you shoot? Is it difficult given the nature of what they do – graffiti writers, for example?

AboveGround: When it comes to capturing graffiti writers, different rules apply – it’s a different game. I’m exposing someone that doesn’t necessarily want to be exposed because of their mysterious, illegal background. I have to gain trust and respect before taking any action because if some of the photos end up in the wrong hands things can get a bit dramatic. I take it very very seriously. Documenting pure illegal street graffiti is still my favourite thing, though. To get to the level where the artist can actually feel comfortable with me taking photos involves quite a few sleepless nights getting extremely fucked on Hennessy, sharing a last pizza slice with them and a bit of street politics. For the record, most of the writers I shot became very close to me and certain stories will never be told for rock n roll reasons.

What’s your approach?

AboveGround: I don't really plan my shoots but I know what it takes to make a good photograph or video. I kind of feel privileged to make sure that certain events, people or places are caught on camera. I want to show people how the meal was made.